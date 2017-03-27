《春嬌救志明》最新預告 千嬅護士look色誘樂仔

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<h2>新女登場 老戲骨搶鏡</h2>
<figure id="attachment_209163" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/01_123328946758d8db981ede5.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209163 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/01_123328946758d8db981ede5-1024x587.jpg" alt="01" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">新女蔣夢婕同千嬅一樣「胸懷大痣」，在片中不停晒身材，又晒胸又晒腿，好進取！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209164" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/02_86700201158d8db9a2fcd7.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209164 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/02_86700201158d8db9a2fcd7-1024x587.jpg" alt="02" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">麥玲玲師傅曾經講過千嬅心口有痣係好事嚟，會旺佢生個聽話乖仔！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209165" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/03_55745385458d8db9c1cac4.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209165 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/03_55745385458d8db9c1cac4-1024x587.jpg" alt="03" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">秦沛飾演春嬌爸爸，因為爛蒲爛玩，令春嬌對男人有童年陰影！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209166" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/04_52916720358d8db9e18107.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209166 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/04_52916720358d8db9e18107-1024x587.jpg" alt="04" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">吳岱融都有份客串，演秦沛蒲友！</figcaption></figure>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<h2>感情再現危機</h2>
<figure id="attachment_209167" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/05_168664846258d8db9fbc071.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209167 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/05_168664846258d8db9fbc071-1024x587.jpg" alt="05" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同新女蔣夢婕一齊坐摩天輪，樂仔表示嗒得杯落！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209169" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/07_12987837858d8dba3663eb.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209169 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/07_12987837858d8dba3663eb-1024x587.jpg" alt="07" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">預告仲見到千嬅揸住枝驗孕棒睇到眯晒眼，唔通有咗BB？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209170" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/08_33217555858d8dba51d85c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209170 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/08_33217555858d8dba51d85c-1024x587.jpg" alt="08" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">今集由新女玩腿張開！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209171" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/09_32655113158d8dba70bf04.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209171 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/09_32655113158d8dba70bf04-1024x587.jpg" alt="09" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">連狗狗都like新女多啲，搞到千嬅黑都面晒！</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/10_118759211858d8dba8ddb8f.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-209172 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/10_118759211858d8dba8ddb8f-1024x587.jpg" alt="10" width="960" height="550" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_209173" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/11_92718151958d8dbaad2448.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209173 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/11_92718151958d8dbaad2448-1024x587.jpg" alt="11" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">樂仔有新歡吼到實，原來千嬅都唔輸蝕，有舊愛埋身，仲要係玩sheshe！</figcaption></figure>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<h2>千嬅護士誘惑</h2>
<figure id="attachment_209174" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/12_168940115058d8dbad73b21.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209174 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/12_168940115058d8dbad73b21-1024x587.jpg" alt="12" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">為鬥新女，千嬅出動制服誘惑，大玩白衣天使look，仲要加埋黑絲誘惑，成功色誘余文樂！</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/13_26857899358d8dbb0082ea.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-209175 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/13_26857899358d8dbb0082ea-1024x587.jpg" alt="13" width="960" height="550" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_209176" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/14_174058206558d8dbb229d7c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209176 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/14_174058206558d8dbb229d7c-1024x587.jpg" alt="14" width="960" height="550" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">預告片尾見到千嬅去到荒山野嶺拯救余文樂，唔通真係有外星人出現？</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/15_173203507158d8dbb41203f.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-209177 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/15_173203507158d8dbb41203f-1024x587.jpg" alt="15" width="960" height="550" /></a></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
<p>