《春嬌救志明》最新預告 千嬅護士look色誘樂仔

彭浩翔執導、楊千嬅和余文樂主演的新片《 春嬌救志明 》將於4月27日在港上映，自2010年《志明與春嬌》系列來到第三部，一對抽煙男女由相識相戀到分手再復合，經歷過重重波折。今集電影講到樂仔有邪花入宅，新女為內地演員蔣夢婕，年僅27歲，與43歲千嬅同樣「胸懷大痣」，在今集為樂仔和千嬅感情帶來重大危機，搞到千嬅要出動護士裝救駕！

