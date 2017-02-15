《溏心風暴3》鑽石陣容大晒冷

大台的《溏心風暴》系列已經成為本土爭產劇的經典，對上兩輯都掀起全城追劇熱潮，精彩金句深入民心。今年無綫電視聯同企鵝影視，以鑽石級班底打造《 溏心風暴3 》，載譽歸來！日前《溏心3》舉行記者會，全體演員大晒冷，除了夏雨、米雪、李司棋、關菊英等重心人物，更加入王浩信、黃翠如、岑麗香及陳敏之等當紅藝人，每人期待！

