《溏心風暴3》鑽石陣容大晒冷

<p>上兩集就講海味同月餅，今次就以港式茶餐廳作背景，劇中茶餐廳名字叫「家昌茶餐廳」，寓意家和萬事興。劇中人物會分成兩大家族，一邊草根「貼地」，一邊就係傳統名門望族。兩個家族因緣際會下進行商業合併，雙方人物差天共地，勢將掀起一場更大的風暴！</p>
<a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900203_74186453058a43917c52f5.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206482" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900201_205082432858a4391ca4001-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206481" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900203_74186453058a43917c52f5-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a>
<p>香香與王浩信今次在劇中飾演情侶，不過兩人卻因為家族問題而不能相愛，香香笑言係2017年版的羅密歐與茱麗葉！對於有份參演呢部經典劇集，香香直言感到好榮幸，會好好珍惜呢個機會。被問到兩人會唔會有親熱戲，香香就話未知，不過如果拍親熱戲就一定會先向老公備案，因為作為人妻點都要尊重對方！</p>
<a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900280_79670895458a43932d7765.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206483" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900280_79670895458a43932d7765-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /></a>
<p>兩一當紅小花黃翠如亦有份演出，唔知佢係咪繼續用同一個表情演戲呢？</p>
<a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900243_97129940958a439385f3cb.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206484" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900243_97129940958a439385f3cb-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a>
<p>另外兩大靈魂人物夏雨及李司棋，就透露今次劇集會承接上兩輯的傳統，金句百出。而為了更加「貼地」，夏雨哥仲會講吓時下年輕人的潮語，等大家睇得更有共鳴！</p>
<a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900219_149313655458a4394d5a6dc.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206485" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900219_149313655458a4394d5a6dc-1024x684.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900281_160530507658a43952343ec.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206486" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900281_160530507658a43952343ec-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a>
<p>演員陣容中仲有已經離開娘家十年的唐文龍回歸，又有首次參演無綫劇的苗可秀，甚有新鮮感！</p>
<a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900267_164634016158a43ce03132e.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206489" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900258_62934156158a43ce46881f-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206488" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5900267_164634016158a43ce03132e-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /></a>
<h2>全文完</h2>
