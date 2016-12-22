《諜血長天 》杏兒強姦戲足本睇 心姐獻出第一次

圖片來源︰《巾幗梟雄之諜血長天》截圖
<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='min-height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div></p>
<p>前晚劇情講到杏兒為救蕭正楠及家人，自願被日軍捉走，杏兒被帶到廢屋中，雙手吊高被綁，任人魚肉！原裝版本中見到該名日軍將手槍放入杏兒的心口，之後成個頭更在杏兒胸前上下走… 不過出街時呢幕就唔見咗。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198361" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/30-1024x597.png" alt="" width="960" height="560" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198362" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/18-1024x574.png" alt="" width="960" height="538" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198363" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/20-1024x580.png" alt="" width="960" height="544" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198364" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/19-1024x579.png" alt="" width="960" height="543" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='min-height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div></p>
<p>之後杏兒爸爸及弟弟慘遭殺害，而佢就被黃子恆飾演的日軍捉入屋姦污。日前播出的版本就只見黃子恆將杏兒帶入屋，鏡頭一轉便完事落樓梯，屋內則留下赤膊的杏兒。但原來在「一刀不剪」版本中，呢幕強姦戲展長達逾20秒，期間黃子恆不斷撫摸杏兒玉背，繼而「從後推進」，真係超激……</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/1.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198349" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/1-1024x567.png" alt="" width="960" height="532" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/2.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198350" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/2-1024x573.png" alt="" width="960" height="537" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/3.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198351" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/3-1024x572.png" alt="" width="960" height="536" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/4.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198352" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/4-1024x575.png" alt="" width="960" height="539" /></a></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='min-height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div></p>
<p>在星期五(23日)一集中，將講述杏兒為套取情報而出賣肉體，見到加咗鬍鬚扮日本軍官的林盛斌(Bob)赤裸着上身壓住杏兒，神情非常猥瑣，仲用手捉實杏兒塊面，逼對方望住自己個淫樣！其後從剪影中見到阿Bob龐大的身軀緩緩落下，個咀準備錫落杏兒度，認真可憐……</p>
<p>值得一提的是，後來劇情講述阿Bob得悉因一己私慾而洩漏了國家情報，內疚切腹自盡，獻出佢在螢幕上的處男一死！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/5.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198353" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/5-1024x637.png" alt="" width="960" height="597" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/6.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198354" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/6-1024x563.png" alt="" width="960" height="528" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/7.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198355" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/7-1024x600.png" alt="" width="960" height="563" /></a></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='min-height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div></p>
<p>杏兒之前都係被配角強姦，不過原來連蕭正楠都有份！劇中蕭正楠與杏兒本為青梅竹馬的戀人，但前者漸漸踏上歪路。其中一幕見到蕭正楠欲強吻杏兒，點知明副其實被對方「反咬一口」，咬至下唇鮮血狂流！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/10.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198358" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/10-1024x579.png" alt="" width="960" height="543" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/11.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198359" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/11-1024x576.png" alt="" width="960" height="540" /></a></p>
<p>不單試圖強姦杏兒，蕭正楠在劇中與陳自瑤演一對夫婦，但兩人的BB死後令其失去常性，結果連太太都強姦！難怪蕭正楠受訪時話自己個角色充滿獸性，唔係食就係強姦！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/tungstar5822157.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198367" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/tungstar5822157-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/bcb7d3-56_2069234409585906eaaced5.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-202989" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/bcb7d3-56_2069234409585906eaaced5-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="638" /></a></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_6 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='min-height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div></p>
<p>祥仔在劇中一人分飾兩角，飾演一對孿生兄弟，分別係愛國游擊隊隊長江尚紅，以及化名「鈴木一雄」的日本商人江紅。其中日本人角色因為慘遭孌童養父毒手，童年陰影令他發展出扭曲人格和變態思想，所以心狠手辣，無惡不作！至於呢段惹人爭議的雞姦戲，祥仔就話係用意識、劇情同背景交代，唔會有出唔到街的畫面！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/-4.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198397" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/-38-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="638" /></a></p>
<p>另一幕就見識到祥仔個日本商人角色有幾變態！畫面見到心姐唔知係瞓着咗還是被弄暈，然後祥仔笑得勁變態咁拎住剪刀，剪刀緩緩伸向心姐啲腳趾度… 大家都知佢想做咩啦！祥仔就勁陰森咁話︰「我要全世界嘅人都知道，咩叫做痛苦！」真係睇見都覺得痛！</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198387" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/22-2-1024x579.png" alt="" width="960" height="543" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198386" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/22-1-1024x574.png" alt="" width="960" height="538" /><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/15.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198388" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/15-1024x571.png" alt="" width="960" height="535" /></a><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198385" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/16-1024x574.png" alt="" width="960" height="538" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_7 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='min-height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div></p>
<p>劇中除了杏兒破禁演出，其實心姐都作出好大犧牲！從上文提及的戲份可見，心姐似乎會被祥仔剪斷腳趾，而呢次亦係心姐從影多年來第一次露出腳部，佢坦言拍攝時非常緊張！雖然佢都有要求導演唔露腳，不過因為劇情需要，最後都為大家獻出第一次！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/tungstar5822140.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198396" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/tungstar5822140-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/tungstar5822177.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-198395" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/tungstar5822177-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /></a></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
</div>
<p>