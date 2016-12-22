《諜血長天 》杏兒強姦戲足本睇 心姐獻出第一次

由黎耀祥、胡杏兒及蕭正楠等人主演的《 巾幗梟雄之諜血長天 》其實早於三年前拍完，不過盛傳劇中有大量強姦、虐打甚至雞姦的重口味場面，所以拍畢後一直被雪藏。如今劇集繼在myTV SUPER播畢後，日前終於在翡翠台破禁播出，人人有得睇！其實在「一刀不剪」版本中，有女主角杏兒連環被不同男人強姦的情節，更有謝雪心獻出螢幕前第一次，咁重口味，未知觀眾們頂得順冇？

圖片來源︰《巾幗梟雄之諜血長天》截圖

