一年冇假放 捱到虛脫 王浩信 硬撐湊女

<h2>王浩信 人氣大爆發</h2>
<p>34歲的 王浩信 去年憑劇集《EU超時任務》中「渠頭」一角彈起，一度被網民捧成視帝大熱，雖然最後只與同劇的朱千雪在台慶頒獎禮中獲「最受歡迎劇集搭檔」獎，但人氣急升演技亦備受肯定。受無綫力捧的王浩信劇接劇，拍劇工在作日夜癲倒，再加上大量的商業活動及宣傳活動，搞到成年都冇放過假。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219136" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/001-1_137312322599e7466c31a8-1024x730.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="684" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/001-1_137312322599e7466c31a8-1024x730.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/001-1_137312322599e7466c31a8-300x214.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/001-1_137312322599e7466c31a8-768x548.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/001-1_137312322599e7466c31a8-392x280.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/001-1_137312322599e7466c31a8-1050x749.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/001-1_137312322599e7466c31a8.jpg 1408w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219145" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/e_opening_954a_tvtv_p100_2128517128599e74792e13c-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="638" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/e_opening_954a_tvtv_p100_2128517128599e74792e13c-1024x681.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/e_opening_954a_tvtv_p100_2128517128599e74792e13c-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/e_opening_954a_tvtv_p100_2128517128599e74792e13c-768x511.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/e_opening_954a_tvtv_p100_2128517128599e74792e13c-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/e_opening_954a_tvtv_p100_2128517128599e74792e13c-1050x699.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p>上月去完葡萄牙拍重頭劇《溏心風暴3》後， 王浩信 返港後繼續工作，日前又飛去北京攞獎。忙到有氣無碇抖，王浩信接受訪問時直言過去一年長時間缺乏休息：「去年至今拍咗《不憧撒嬌的女人》、《踩過界》同《溏心風暴3》，我已經同公司講真係要抖一抖，呢一年加埋嘅假期得三日，但嗰三日都要準備第二日嘅劇本，根本唔算真正放假，去年撞完車，我嘅身體狀況差咗好多，日夜顛倒咁拍劇每日平均要開廿幾個鐘，我真係體能有限。」</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219097" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/sam_1513_728723477599e6dd4d637b-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="638" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/sam_1513_728723477599e6dd4d637b-1024x681.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/sam_1513_728723477599e6dd4d637b-300x199.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/sam_1513_728723477599e6dd4d637b-768x511.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/sam_1513_728723477599e6dd4d637b-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/sam_1513_728723477599e6dd4d637b-1050x698.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219162" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yus_6717_1626789147599e7e01639a6-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yus_6717_1626789147599e7e01639a6-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yus_6717_1626789147599e7e01639a6-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yus_6717_1626789147599e7e01639a6-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yus_6717_1626789147599e7e01639a6-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/yus_6717_1626789147599e7e01639a6-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<h2>王浩信 囡囡 溫馨做運動</h2>
<p>王浩信 早前難得有一日假，老婆YoYo卻要出埠工作，於是湊女責任落在他身上，兩父女去到將軍澳寓所附近的公園做運動！當日太陽曬正頭頂，QQ大汗淋漓盡，幸好有個體貼爸爸左手拎毛巾、右手拎水樽，一停低就埋身抹汗餵水。現埸所見，每次QQ因為太熱太辛苦而撒嬌，王浩信都有方法氹番個女笑，踩咗個幾小時單車，兩父女手拖手步行返家，睇得出QQ好黐爸爸，二人都很珍惜共渡的時光。</p>
<figure id="attachment_219099" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219099 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/05_278690398599e6e6a74a61-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/05_278690398599e6e6a74a61-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/05_278690398599e6e6a74a61-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/05_278690398599e6e6a74a61-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/05_278690398599e6e6a74a61-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/05_278690398599e6e6a74a61-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">暖男王浩信在囡囡面前變身成慈父，幫囡囡推單車邊行邊對望甜笑，行到終點又開心擊掌，邊個角度睇都係咁溫馨！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_219102" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219102 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/04_109724204599e6e7c9e614-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/04_109724204599e6e7c9e614-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/04_109724204599e6e7c9e614-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/04_109724204599e6e7c9e614-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/04_109724204599e6e7c9e614-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/04_109724204599e6e7c9e614-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">阿女踩車阿爸跑步，兩父女非常合拍。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_219100" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219100 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/02_1243685876599e6e6ebc11d-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/02_1243685876599e6e6ebc11d-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/02_1243685876599e6e6ebc11d-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/02_1243685876599e6e6ebc11d-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/02_1243685876599e6e6ebc11d-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/02_1243685876599e6e6ebc11d-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">炎炎夏日踩單車，QQ曬到溶，王浩信手巾同水樽不離手，只要囡囡一停低，阿爸即自動波埋位抹汗，體貼入微。</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219103" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/08_1405169773599e6e8274ae6-1024x759.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="712" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/08_1405169773599e6e8274ae6-1024x759.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/08_1405169773599e6e8274ae6-300x222.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/08_1405169773599e6e8274ae6-768x569.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/08_1405169773599e6e8274ae6-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/08_1405169773599e6e8274ae6-392x290.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/08_1405169773599e6e8274ae6-1050x778.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219165" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/07_291610846599e7f071faa2-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/07_291610846599e7f071faa2-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/07_291610846599e7f071faa2-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/07_291610846599e7f071faa2-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/07_291610846599e7f071faa2-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/07_291610846599e7f071faa2-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /></p>
<h2>王浩信 ：為頭家幾辛苦都值得！</h2>
<p>連月忙拍劇， 王浩信 呢日終於抽到時間去做gym，見他在私人教練指導下主攻器械，操練上半身的肌肉。期間王浩信發現記者在場，他大方地打招呼，見教練拿出一罐奶粉給他沖水飲，他說是蛋白奶粉，是大隻佬操肌的必需品。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219156" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/15_1285867178599e774400dde-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/15_1285867178599e774400dde-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/15_1285867178599e774400dde-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/15_1285867178599e774400dde-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/15_1285867178599e774400dde-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/15_1285867178599e774400dde-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219155" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/16_2025509230599e774051d25-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/16_2025509230599e774051d25-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/16_2025509230599e774051d25-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/16_2025509230599e774051d25-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/16_2025509230599e774051d25-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/16_2025509230599e774051d25-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /></p>
<p>被問到會唔會覺得工作同家庭好難平衡， 王浩信 表示：「作為家庭支柱，照顧屋企係我嘅責任，盡量想抽多啲時間畀屋企人，囡囡嘅成長更加唔可以錯過。我唔抗拒工作，努力咗咁多年，終於有啲成績，我會想繼續向前，同時亦想盡量抽時間畀太太同個女，為咗佢哋，幾辛苦都值得！」如果真係再追多個，YoYo會唔會退出幕前做全職媽媽？ 王浩信稱：「其實依家財政上我完全負擔得到，佢已經可以唔使做。不過YoYo鍾意演戲，我亦好尊重佢嘅選擇，到時生多個佢專注湊小朋友都ok嘅！」</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219153" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/13_1419736340599e77382c69f-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/13_1419736340599e77382c69f-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/13_1419736340599e77382c69f-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/13_1419736340599e77382c69f-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/13_1419736340599e77382c69f-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/13_1419736340599e77382c69f-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219154" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_255305559599e773c1ec30-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_255305559599e773c1ec30-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_255305559599e773c1ec30-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_255305559599e773c1ec30-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_255305559599e773c1ec30-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_255305559599e773c1ec30-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<h2>造人大計無期</h2>
<p>近年 王浩信 與YoYo不止一次向外表示有計劃再生多個，不過二人的工作與作息時間似乎未能配合，所以至今仍未有好消息。其實 王浩信 與 YoYo輪住飛，再加上要照顧QQ，唔好話造人，兩公婆撐枱腳二人世界嘅時間都唔多。據知嚟緊公司幫王浩信接了唔少賺錢騷，年尾又有頒獎禮同台慶，他希望可以賺多啲，等太太可以唔使做，專心湊小朋友！王浩信目標明確，暖男唔係得個講字，拍晒心口話用行動證明，呢啲好老公去邊度搵？</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219151" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/01_1714242641599e75469d826-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/01_1714242641599e75469d826-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/01_1714242641599e75469d826-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/01_1714242641599e75469d826-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/01_1714242641599e75469d826-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/01_1714242641599e75469d826-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /></p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-219105" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/09_997700276599e7077ec076-769x1024.jpg" alt="" width="769" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/09_997700276599e7077ec076-769x1024.jpg 769w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/09_997700276599e7077ec076-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/09_997700276599e7077ec076-768x1022.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/09_997700276599e7077ec076-392x522.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/09_997700276599e7077ec076-1050x1398.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 769px) 100vw, 769px" /></p>
<figure id="attachment_219152" style="width: 683px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219152 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/21_1232546863599e755e8d3b6-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/21_1232546863599e755e8d3b6-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/21_1232546863599e755e8d3b6-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/21_1232546863599e755e8d3b6-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/21_1232546863599e755e8d3b6-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/21_1232546863599e755e8d3b6-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2011年王浩信與YoYo奉女成婚，囡囡出世後完全俘虜爸爸心，王浩信曾表示只要抱住女兒就很快能入睡。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>全文完</h2>
