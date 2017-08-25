一年冇假放 捱到虛脫 王浩信 硬撐湊女

王浩信 有兩個情人，一個係今世老婆YoYo陳自瑤，另一個係前世情人 ─ 5歲的寶貝女QQ王靖喬。自從爆紅升呢上一線， 王浩信 劇接劇，又頻頻出埠拍外景及宣傳，可謂有家顧不得。除了冇時間陪妻女，造人大計無期，就連承諾每年暑假的親子遊都未能兌現。日前YoYo離港工作，到 王浩信 做湊女公陪囡囡去公園踩單車，難得兩父女獨處， 王浩信 為盡力彌補，幾攰都硬撐到底，陪玩陪笑滿載溫馨！

