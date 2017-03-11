入行16年 升呢做男二 33歲鄭俊弘捱出頭

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2>相隔兩年 做復仇chok男</h2>
<p>鄭俊弘自01年17歲時已參加全球華人新秀歌唱大賽入行，得以簽約華星唱片公司，但同年10月就因華星宣布停止除版權管理外所有業務而被解約。02年他加入無綫第18期藝員訓練班，同班中人有胡定欣、黎諾懿、蔡淇俊等。到03年，鄭俊弘開始拍劇， 每年都拍攝多部劇集，不過都只係一些小角色，直到06年，鄭俊弘在《法證先鋒》飾演蒙嘉慧細佬梁小剛一角，先至有較多戲分，但觀眾仍叫不出他的名。</p>
<figure id="attachment_207896" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2001_83978214558bfb87917042.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207896 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2001_83978214558bfb87917042-1024x688.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="645" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">17歲的鄭俊弘與何晶晶同是全球華人新秀歌唱大賽香港區的得獎者，當年兩人在雜誌上介紹睇波熱點，鄭俊弘全程都不停露齒笑，十足十賣牙膏廣告！</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2001_102766215458bfb87b2cb76.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-207897 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2001_102766215458bfb87b2cb76-681x1024.jpg" alt="" width="681" height="1024" /></a></p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20012_31409669558bfb87d0cfbf.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-207898 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20012_31409669558bfb87d0cfbf-688x1024.jpg" alt="" width="688" height="1024" /></a></p>
<p> </p>
<p>一路捱到2013年，在《星夢》中彈起後，鄭俊弘終於成功入屋，仲加入星夢娛樂，一圓歌星夢。近年鄭俊弘專注做歌手，已經兩年無拍劇，今次回歸演員角色，一改暖男形象，大玩chok爆復仇路線，唔知觀眾又buy唔buy呢？</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/08_850a_talk_hi_181947043058c269dfa2a2e.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-208171 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/08_850a_talk_hi_181947043058c269dfa2a2e-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/wah_0670_195924003058c26ab062b9c.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-208172" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/wah_0670_195924003058c26ab062b9c-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<figure id="attachment_207900" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20054_94936051158bfb8827ae97.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207900 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20054_94936051158bfb8827ae97-1024x688.jpg" alt="2005年心花放4" width="960" height="645" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">05年，21歲的鄭俊弘飾演郭可盈和廖碧兒弟弟紀聰明，亦是秦沛兒子，唔知仲有幾多人記得？</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20053_147527889658bfb87f8b45f.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-207899 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20053_147527889658bfb87f8b45f-1024x684.jpg" alt="2005年心花放3" width="960" height="641" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_207914" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2005_37404019258bfb95e26062.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207914 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2005_37404019258bfb95e26062-1024x683.jpg" alt="2005胭脂水粉" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年鄭俊弘(左二)在劇集《胭脂水粉》中飾演黎姿同母異父的弟弟甯天朗。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207901" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2006_167536658558bfb883472a7.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207901 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2006_167536658558bfb883472a7-1024x692.jpg" alt="2006《法證先鋒》劇照" width="960" height="649" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">06年，鄭俊弘演出《法證先鋒》，做蒙嘉慧細佬梁小剛，英文名亦叫Fred，開始有較多戲分。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207916" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20082_193142425558bfb9e26e715.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207916 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20082_193142425558bfb9e26e715-1024x685.jpg" alt="2008《法證先鋒2》劇照" width="960" height="642" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">07年，鄭俊弘因工作量大減，曾請假一個月返加拿大自費進修戲劇。同年他再拍《法證先鋒II》，繼續扮演法證專業人員。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<figure id="attachment_207917" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2009_196141527258bfba31e960f.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207917 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2009_196141527258bfba31e960f-1024x682.jpg" alt="2009《學警狙擊》造型會" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">09年，鄭俊弘(前排右二)又做番小角色，在《學警狙擊》做一個小警員，一臉正氣。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207924" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2009_19396682658bfbe2185e6b.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207924 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2009_19396682658bfbe2185e6b-1024x683.jpg" alt="2009《老友狗狗》宣傳活動" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年鄭俊弘在《老友狗狗》做小村民「苦榮」。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207921" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2010_7843929058bfbcd8eddd0.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207921 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2010_7843929058bfbcd8eddd0-1024x680.jpg" alt="2010蒲松齡" width="960" height="638" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年拍《蒲松齡》，飾演陳錦鴻表弟，脫唔開「弟」字輩，莫非天生一副細佬相？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207927" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2011_150384028558bfbe958a387.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207927 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2011_150384028558bfbe958a387-1024x683.jpg" alt="2011天與地" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2011年神劇《天與地》鄭俊弘都有分又彈又唱，做band友(右一)上台表演，同陳豪、黃德斌一齊jam歌，劇中更獻唱了他自09年開始組成的樂隊HOME的原創歌〈天堂〉。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207912" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/home_186863930658bfb89808c1c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207912 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/home_186863930658bfb89808c1c-1024x618.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2175011}}" width="960" height="579" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">樂隊HOME</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<figure id="attachment_207903" style="width: 490px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2011atf_102581625958bfb88667844.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207903 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2011atf_102581625958bfb88667844.jpg" alt="2011年拍ATF" width="490" height="735" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2011年鄭俊弘拍《叛逃》，是反恐部隊ATF的一員。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207904" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2011-_184291155958bfb88791220.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207904 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2011-_184291155958bfb88791220-1024x768.jpg" alt="2011年第十八期訓練班同學聚集在 拳王" width="960" height="720" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年拍《拳王》，第十八期訓練班同學聚首一堂。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207905" style="width: 600px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2012_124653465158bfb889c2273.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207905 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2012_124653465158bfb889c2273.jpg" alt="2012年師父明白了" width="600" height="800" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2012年拍《師父·明白了》中，鄭俊弘飾演四大捕快之一。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207908" style="width: 869px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2013_86736292458bfb88e1a743.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207908 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2013_86736292458bfb88e1a743.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2175010}}" width="869" height="709" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2013年參加《星夢傳奇》，母親和家姐一齊到場支持，最後成功奪冠。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207907" style="width: 480px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2013_28378166058bfb88cc3367.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207907 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2013_28378166058bfb88cc3367.jpg" alt="2013年巫啟賢" width="480" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">擔任評判之一的巫啟賢在比賽中對鄭俊弘歌藝中加讚賞，仲收埋鄭俊弘做徒弟。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_6 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<figure id="attachment_207909" style="width: 797px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2013_16654109858bfb88f7509b.png"><img class="wp-image-207909 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2013_16654109858bfb88f7509b.png" alt="2013舌劍" width="797" height="442" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年《舌劍上的公堂》，鄭俊弘大晒自細學武的功架。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207906" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2013_56357444658bfb88c01629.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207906 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2013_56357444658bfb88c01629-1024x567.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2175012}}" width="960" height="532" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年尾鄭俊弘拍節目《神級手作》，獲一位畫家在手背繪上熊貓，從此與熊貓結下不解之緣，連首張個人大碟亦命名為《熊貓的故事》。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207910" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2014_185573903758bfb8916522b.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207910 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2014_185573903758bfb8916522b-1024x682.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2185981}}" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2014年，鄭俊弘對上一部劇集《名門暗戰》飾演邵美琪養子，是個熱愛唱歌的自閉症患者。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207911" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2017_122492328658bfb89429c9e.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207911 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2017_122492328658bfb89429c9e-1024x683.jpg" alt="2017年" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">今年鄭俊弘拍住羅嘉良演父子，首次擔正做男二，要做間諜玩復仇，大考演技！</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
</div>
<p>