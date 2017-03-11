入行16年 升呢做男二 33歲鄭俊弘捱出頭

在2013年《星夢傳奇》中 鄭俊弘 感性一句：「只求觀眾講得出我個名。」大灑洋蔥，令不少觀眾都深受感動，最後鄭俊弘贏得冠軍，加入星夢娛樂做歌手，不過成功做到歌手後，鄭俊弘拍劇就變得好揀擇，自2014年拍完台慶劇《名門暗戰》後，至今只在去年拍了一套《與諜同謀》，劇中當然唔使再做茄喱啡，而係做羅嘉良個仔，首次擔正做男二，戲分勁多，仲同無綫力捧的花旦李佳芯(Ali)做一對，真正捱出頭！

