回到那些年 陳曉東 10大經典金曲

<p>陳曉東出道多年，2014年興圈外台灣女友結婚，現時育有兩個女兒。佢近年多在內地拍劇，早前罕有地來港為健康產品品牌拍攝廣告，連佢都直言最少有十年未有在港拍廣告。雖然咁耐冇見，但陳曉東着起西裝依然係英氣十足，樣貌身材都完全冇走樣，皮膚都保養得好好！真係令人羨慕！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/677adefbjw1f6uo2nsmsqj216v1f0h37_1492253866587dbee38b743.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-204599" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/677adefbjw1f6uo2nsmsqj216v1f0h37_1492253866587dbee38b743-861x1024.jpg" alt="" width="861" height="1024" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/tungstar5887160_462423983587dbaa1eb5e7.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-204595" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/tungstar5887160_462423983587dbaa1eb5e7-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/tungstar5887159_1994798619587dbaa6bdb83.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-204596" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/tungstar5887159_1994798619587dbaa6bdb83-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a></p>
</div>
<p>齊齊欣賞10首精選金曲：</p>
<h2>〈心有獨鍾〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_50787" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/s5qC6x_5UuQ?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>〈結他〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_54329" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/UoVCwFJbDUc?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>〈一萬年〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_53782" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/q2H__k_xUVY?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
</div>
<h2>〈從心愛你〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_81884" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/BPH-DDcp0_c?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>〈劃火柴〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_16468" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/lFkbiltc0CU?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>〈打開天空〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_41622" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/E6DiawkTC5U?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
</div>
<h2>〈病人〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_79041" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/acTVTnAz7II?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>〈心的接觸〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_62088" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/Au_GyXw9vQk?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>〈水瓶座〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_74953" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/J38eh7oRLcs?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>〈猜猜猜〉</h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_60784" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/IopCDTPqxO0?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div>
</div>
<p>