悶場太多 李英愛出場太少 《師任堂》玩虐戀情深 失算趕客

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<p>劇集收視滲淡，觀眾曾狂數死因包括李英愛出場太少、演技冇進步、劇情犯駁等。雖然由第五集開始，電視台痛定思痛，將已全部拍完的劇集重新剪輯，試圖令劇情更加緊湊，同時在官網上提供免費重播，幫助觀眾了解前面的劇情，但到第八隻，收視仍只得10.3%！</p>
<p> </p>
<h2>悶場太多</h2>
<p>由《太陽的後裔》到《鬼怪》，都可以睇得出近年韓劇一味慘情已經唔work，但李英愛在《師任堂》現代戲中老公走佬仲要被人陷害失業，古代戲亦慘被逼婚，一連睇足咁多集都係慘情戲，難免令人感覺悶爆。</p>
<figure id="attachment_206812" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/01_39149673758aac01da1075.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206812 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/01_39149673758aac01da1075.jpg" alt="01" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇集做了近三分一，但愛情戲和懸疑戲都非常少，大部分劇情都是睇李英愛的遭遇有幾慘。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<h2>李英愛出場太少</h2>
<p>頭四集的古代劇情中，李英愛和宋承憲都只有各自飾演其「少年版」的楊世宗和朴慧秀出場，本人幾乎零戲份。而在現代男主角更只有少年版楊世宗的戲分，即係冇真<em>·</em>宋承憲份？</p>
<figure id="attachment_206813" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/02_178496621158aac01fafb6a.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206813 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/02_178496621158aac01fafb6a.jpg" alt="02" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">飾演少女版李英愛的朴慧秀在頭四集戲份勁多，但被觀眾狠批演技稚嫩，難擔大任。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206814" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/03_198055136658aac02063f9c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206814 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/03_198055136658aac02063f9c.jpg" alt="03" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">在現代冇宋承憲戲份，只有少年版楊世宗。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2>演技冇進步</h2>
<p>李英愛睽違螢光幕14年，今次復出拍劇，唔止收視插水，仲被批演技冇進步，同14年前《大長今》的演繹冇任何分別，令觀眾大感失望。</p>
<figure id="attachment_206815" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/04_108499762658aac021c898c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206815 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/04_108499762658aac021c898c.jpg" alt="04" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">現代造型仲睇得出分別，古代李英愛就14年零走樣，連演技都完全複製昔日《大長今》。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<h2>劇情犯駁</h2>
<p>之前劇情講到現代李英愛曾在車禍後「附身」到古代李英愛身上，但到了後面的劇情中，兩個時代卻恍似平行空間，各有各進行，少有交集，而李英愛在意大利得到師任堂日記和畫像的過程，亦令觀眾感覺太兒戲。</p>
<figure id="attachment_206816" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/05_191491741458aac023d538c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206816 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/05_191491741458aac023d538c.jpg" alt="05" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">早前劇情曾講述李英愛車禍後靈魂「穿越」到古代李英愛身上，但之後劇情卻再冇任何交代。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206817" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/06_203051058958aac024978ad.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206817 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/06_203051058958aac024978ad.jpg" alt="06" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">宋承憲古代時在意大利留下師任堂畫像，到現代已經是古董，但屋主卻輕易將其贈送李英愛，唔通想講外國人特別大方？</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2>冇甜蜜愛情線</h2>
<p>不論古今，李英愛都已嫁作他人妻，同宋承憲/楊世宗都只能大玩虐戀情深，冇任何甜蜜親熱戲，相信只有14年前《大長今》的觀眾會收貨，現今的觀眾明顯唔buy。</p>
<figure id="attachment_206818" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/07_169326512358aac0260b15c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206818 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/07_169326512358aac0260b15c.jpg" alt="07" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">古代飾演師任堂的李英愛被逼另嫁他人，仲生落成竇仔女，和宋承憲上演一齣虐戀情深。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206819" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/08_9538708558aac028262ff.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206819 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/08_9538708558aac028262ff.jpg" alt="08" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">現代中李英愛亦已是人妻兼人母，老公走佬後遇上飾演宋承憲少年版的楊世宗，大玩苦情姊弟戀。</figcaption></figure>
<p><figure id="attachment_206811" style="width: 1000px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/09_132481125558aac01cdd079.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206811 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/09_132481125558aac01cdd079.jpg" alt="09" width="1000" height="761" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">甜蜜親熱戲暫時只得少年版楊世宗同朴慧秀的吻戲止渴，人妻李英愛未必有得睇。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<p>