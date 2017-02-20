001

悶場太多 李英愛出場太少 《師任堂》玩虐戀情深 失算趕客

李英愛最近剛被韓國的統計研究所評為上月17日至本月17日播出電視劇演員品牌價值的冠軍，但由她和宋承憲主演的SBS新劇《師任堂，光的日記》自1月26日開播以來，其實收視狂插水，有不少觀眾選擇「跳船」，令收視由首播的15.6%一度跌至9.7%，跌破雙位數！

閱讀全文

廣告

最新娛樂資訊

廣告

熱門文章

廣告

最新文章