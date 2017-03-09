拒聽張繼聰禁令 「飛船」謝安琪偷走喪食

謝安琪 (Kay) 與張繼聰的小公主將於今個月底出世，為了安全起見，緊張老公張繼聰早已下令個肚籮咁大的Kay乖乖留家待產。不過Kay見悶悶哋，日前竟犯禁出街食魚蛋粉，之後仲閒逛商場作最後血拚！快將40歲的Kay屬高齡產婦，臨盆在即就應該好好休息，依家仲着住對4吋厚底鞋周街走，阿聰真係要睇緊啲啦！

閱讀全文

廣告

最新娛樂資訊

廣告

熱門文章

廣告

最新文章