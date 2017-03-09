拒聽張繼聰禁令 「飛船」謝安琪偷走喪食

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2>「飛船」謝安琪</h2>
<p>Kay去年宣布停工，造人成功再陀B女，食好住好轉眼就懷胎十月準備卸貨，阿聰更以「飛船」去形容太太個巨肚！話就話第二胎不用太緊張，不過張繼聰好穩陣，早前驚Kay患妊娠糖尿，禁老婆進食過多澱粉質與糖份。預產期將至更把禁令升級，近月唔俾Kay獨自出街，恐怕囡囡隨時搶閘出世。</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2_961a_aunt_p18_81117582558c0fc79887aa.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-208032" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2_961a_aunt_p18_81117582558c0fc79887aa-1024x769.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2415483}}" width="960" height="721" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_208028" style="width: 750px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay8_102438892458c0fb5389996.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208028 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay8_102438892458c0fb5389996.jpg" alt="kay8" width="750" height="560" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">早前兩公婆難得一齊出席好友生日會。</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay1_169729776958c0fadf84107.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208020 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay1_169729776958c0fadf84107-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /></a></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2>阿聰下禁令</h2>
<p>有傳Kay的預產期是在3月20日，不過早前B女未掉頭，有可能要剖腹生B，好彩最後虛驚一場。據知Kay一直都想自然分娩，依家B女掉咗頭都安心啲。不過Kay個肚大得好誇張，陀住幾十磅肚，都咪話唔辛苦。另外，醫生話B女已經夠晒磅，再加上第二胎可能會早啲，所以阿聰上個月已下令唔俾Kay出街，不過Kay留喺屋企好悶，想行多啲易生啲，所以會偷偷出去行吓食吓嘢，阿聰呢排忙住拍劇，都理唔到咁多。</p>
<figure id="attachment_208022" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay4_153380528258c0faf3a7867.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208022 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay4_153380528258c0faf3a7867-1024x683.jpg" alt="kay4" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">與老闆傾到雞啄唔斷。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208021" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay7_181521676258c0fae9f0215.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208021 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay7_181521676258c0fae9f0215-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">極速掃魚蛋粉</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2>四吋厚底鞋好牙煙</h2>
<p>早前Kay在母親陪同下，又在大埔鬧市出巡，先到相熟的麵店食魚蛋粉，再步行十分鐘去大埔中心幫大仔買泳褲，期間仲走入零食店掃貨。雖然Kay身形變腫，個肚大到被張繼聰笑指似「飛船」，但現場所見佢行起路仍相當輕盈，但腳踏的厚底內增高白色鞋，最少有四吋高，真是戥佢牙煙呀！</p>
<figure id="attachment_208025" style="width: 683px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay_93515102358c0fb3ec7886.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208025 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay_93515102358c0fb3ec7886-683x1024.jpg" alt="kay" width="683" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">過馬路仍繑實阿媽以策安全。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208023" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay6_67716194858c0fafb2ab56.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208023 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay6_67716194858c0fafb2ab56-1024x576.jpg" alt="kay6" width="960" height="540" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">為大仔張瞻買二折的泳褲，不過大肚婆成日踎低身就唔係太好喎!</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_208026" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay3_32774563158c0fb45385f6.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208026 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay3_32774563158c0fb45385f6-1024x683.jpg" alt="kay3" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">側身睇個肚有四十幾吋，仲有幸福雙下巴，「飛船」絕非浪得虛名。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2>「飛船」Kay回應</h2>
<p>對於隨時生得仍然周街行，Kay笑笑口回應：「我ok喎！其實已經準備好，冇乜嘢要擔心，多謝大家關心。」Kay陀B期間保守估計重了40磅，V煞下巴消失，「飛船」身形恐怕在產後亦難以變回「舢舨」，其經理人夏森美早前亦向傳媒坦承，Kay將投放更多時間照顧BB，不諱言會無了期停工。老公張繼聰變成經濟支柱，Kay生完一於繼續做女皇。</p>
<figure id="attachment_208024" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay2_49752807658c0fb36dfe78.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208024 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay2_49752807658c0fb36dfe78-1024x683.jpg" alt="kay2" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">遇上本刊記者即友善揮手，粉絲要求合照亦有求必應。</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay5_173868009858c0fb4c6a468.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-208027" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/kay5_173868009858c0fb4c6a468-1024x683.jpg" alt="kay5" width="960" height="640" /></a>、</p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
</div>
<p>