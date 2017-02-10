昔日女神唐素琪 重拍M記廣告 網民大讚：𣎴得了

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<p>片段中唐素琪和老公以校服look演出，佢着上校服非常清純可愛，真係睇到小編暈得一陣陣！唐素琪表示呢段片係早年為在結宴上播放而拍的，適逢2月6日係佢同老公的結婚週年紀念日，決定將片段分享出來：「我見個個朋友都睇得咁開心，決定開心share!」</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-10-15.50.38_1550440579589d730e9889a.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206097" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-10-15.50.38_1550440579589d730e9889a-1024x640.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-10 15.50.38" width="960" height="600" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_206107" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-10-16.04.27_213366710589d74844162f.png"><img class="wp-image-206107 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-10-16.04.27_213366710589d74844162f-1024x640.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-10 16.04.27" width="960" height="600" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">個樣真喺無變過喎！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206110" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-10-16.05.50_167311928589d74a4edf03.png"><img class="wp-image-206110 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-10-16.05.50_167311928589d74a4edf03-1024x640.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-10 16.05.50" width="960" height="600" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">唐素琪同老公Davy當年為結婚當晚在席間上播放而拍的影片，既甜蜜又搞笑！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206111" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-10-16.05.37_1704326789589d74c3d5d1b.png"><img class="wp-image-206111 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-10-16.05.37_1704326789589d74c3d5d1b-1024x640.png" alt="" width="960" height="600" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">睇完有無回想起當年m記廣告？不過佢哋就由坐巴士變為坐開篷跑車……</figcaption></figure>
<p>唐素琪的樣子清純可愛，那些年迷倒千千萬萬少男，可惜佢早於2011年已經退出娛樂圈，28歲時嫁給髮型師老公Davy，在陽明山莊泳池舉行婚禮，及後更在養和醫院生了兩個寶寶。當年擁有一把嬌嗲聲線及可愛表情的靚女唐素琪，現已經貴為人妻及人母，做緊幸福少奶奶了！</p>
<figure id="attachment_206120" style="width: 639px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/13173809_1799499196949501_2154946984334211233_n_493082393589d798d24a11.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206120 size-full " src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/13173809_1799499196949501_2154946984334211233_n_493082393589d798d24a11.jpg" alt="13173809_1799499196949501_2154946984334211233_n" width="639" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">昔日的女神如今已經是媽媽啦！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206119" style="width: 692px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/15349596_1900686406830779_5925975844328589268_n_1734167605589d798b30b15.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206119 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/15349596_1900686406830779_5925975844328589268_n_1734167605589d798b30b15.jpg" alt="15349596_1900686406830779_5925975844328589268_n" width="692" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">唐素琪不時上載家庭照到社交平台，十分温馨。</figcaption></figure>
<p>睇番唐素琪近年嘅照片，依然係咁靚女！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/15442355_1898425010390252_8204123946101542299_n_2030041197589d940d30e7b.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206148" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/15442355_1898425010390252_8204123946101542299_n_2030041197589d940d30e7b.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="960" /></a> <img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206151" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/10425391_1646686125564143_2030913041963632360_n_1090574285589d94155ab17.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" /><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/13139119_1797211443844943_5081238586182010732_n_1403650731589d94113defc.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206149" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/13139119_1797211443844943_5081238586182010732_n_1403650731589d94113defc.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="960" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/456_1782863695279718_6265299227202086970_n_307133762589d94127c17d.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206150" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/456_1782863695279718_6265299227202086970_n_307133762589d94127c17d.jpg" alt="" width="720" height="960" /></a></p>
<p>當年就係呢個廣告令唐素琪為大眾所注目，依家睇番一樣令人心跳加速……</p>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_67921" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/dQdhtUwq98I?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<p>因廣告大受歡迎後，唐素琪參加大台節目《美女廚房》並奪得第三名(當年冠軍係JJ賈曉晨)，之後拍過唔少MV及電影，可惜都已成往事…</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200803202341588770120628_486468037589d9435c0cf7.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206152" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200803202341588770120628_486468037589d9435c0cf7-686x1024.jpg" alt="" width="686" height="1024" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200802011406247724035239_906307304589d943949fef.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206153" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200802011406247724035239_906307304589d943949fef-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200910301548154938273255_77585708589d943fd9d75.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206154" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200910301548154938273255_77585708589d943fd9d75.jpg" alt="" width="548" height="755" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/201001191902388212440335_2031239434589d943e78ac1.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206155" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/201001191902388212440335_2031239434589d943e78ac1-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200904021722352177098182_1006082672589d94427984b.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206156" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200904021722352177098182_1006082672589d94427984b-705x1024.jpg" alt="" width="705" height="1024" /></a></p>
<p>唐素琪曾在08年電影《愛情萬歲》中演出，同型男周柏豪有唔少對手戲，可惜依家再冇機會見到佢在幕前出現了！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200802011408562339829076_411822794589d9447bf63f.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206157" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/200802011408562339829076_411822794589d9447bf63f-1024x685.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="642" /></a></p>
