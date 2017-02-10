昔日女神唐素琪 重拍M記廣告 網民大讚：𣎴得了

唔知大家仲記唔記得麥當勞喺2005年拍左3段經典廣告呢？故事講述男仔用麥當勞食物追女仔，廣告女主角人靚聲甜，瞬間成為一眾宅男既討論話題。呢位靚女之後參加大台節目《美女廚房》，其後加入金牌娛樂成為藝人，佢就係 唐素琪 啦！點解提起佢？事緣佢近日在Facebook上載了一段短片，係佢同髮型師老公重演10多年前麥當勞廣告的情節，獲網民大讚又pure又true，好似完全冇老過咁，一樣係咁正！

