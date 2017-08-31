暖宮養卵 舒淇 求神催孕

閃婚一年， 舒淇 同馮德倫呢一對雖然聚少，不過感情如昔，而41歲 舒淇 更加因為年紀唔細恨B恨到發燒！繼早前戒煙戒酒調理身子，再減埋產做跟得夫人爭取相聚機會後，近日行動升級，右手手腕常戴同心結、隨身隨車掛滿日式御守祀求夫妻和睦早日成孕。事業有成、又終於覓得如意郎君，下一步，冇嘢重要得過做媽媽！

閱讀全文

最新娛樂資訊

熱門文章

最新文章