</p>
<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>暖宮養卵 舒淇 求神催孕</h2>
<p>相識廿年、拍拖4年，去年9月馮德倫身在捷克導演電影《俠盜聯盟》時，正式與電影女主角 舒淇 在當地成婚。二人結婚一週年紀念亦都就快到，早前兩公婆合體出席電影香港區首映，甜蜜蜜黐到實，就算同場有養傷後首次復工公開露面的劉德華，一樣搶晒鏡。</p>
<figure id="attachment_219335" style="width: 5472px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219335 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2_22920001059a6608d504b4.jpg" alt="" width="5472" height="3648" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2_22920001059a6608d504b4.jpg 5472w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2_22920001059a6608d504b4-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2_22920001059a6608d504b4-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2_22920001059a6608d504b4-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2_22920001059a6608d504b4-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2_22920001059a6608d504b4-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 5472px) 100vw, 5472px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">早成為一線女星、去年又終於覓得如意郎君，41歲舒淇婚後推戲減產再戒煙戒酒，都係為償為人母心願。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_219341" style="width: 5472px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219341 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/9_128351979959a660a940279.jpg" alt="" width="5472" height="3648" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/9_128351979959a660a940279.jpg 5472w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/9_128351979959a660a940279-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/9_128351979959a660a940279-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/9_128351979959a660a940279-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/9_128351979959a660a940279-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/9_128351979959a660a940279-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 5472px) 100vw, 5472px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">首映當日同久休復出的劉華和老闆齊齊祝酒，舒淇身不由己黐實老公，亦都為身體着想滴酒不沾，只舉杯拍大合照。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div>齊心結保夫妻和合</h2>
<p>留意番，單身時會帶水晶催旺人緣及愛情、同馮德倫蜜運時則齊齊帶上情侶姻緣紅繩，一向迷信的 舒淇 當日又見新法寶，左手繫上黑色同心結，顧名思義，想快啲做潮媽，當然係求咗夫妻和諧先有得合體做人！</p>
<figure id="attachment_219334" style="width: 3648px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219334 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2a_188462001359a6608709e3d.jpg" alt="" width="3648" height="5472" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2a_188462001359a6608709e3d.jpg 3648w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2a_188462001359a6608709e3d-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2a_188462001359a6608709e3d-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2a_188462001359a6608709e3d-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2a_188462001359a6608709e3d-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2a_188462001359a6608709e3d-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 3648px) 100vw, 3648px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">早前與馮德倫定情作《俠盜聯盟》在港首映，舒淇左手出現全新黑色手繩，據悉是保祐夫妻和諧的齊心結。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-219333" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1_160129823559a660811305d.jpg" alt="" width="3648" height="5472" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1_160129823559a660811305d.jpg 3648w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1_160129823559a660811305d-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1_160129823559a660811305d-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1_160129823559a660811305d-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1_160129823559a660811305d-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1_160129823559a660811305d-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 3648px) 100vw, 3648px" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>爭取見面合體造人</h2>
<p>上畫一周內地票房已經破兩億，兩公婆亦都終於可以放慢宣傳腳步，抖番啖氣拍下拖。一個星期之內， 舒淇 和馮德倫就先在香港一齊約埋老友伊健飯聚，又再被發現去咗台北享受二人世界，果然糖黐豆不放過任何合體機會。</p>
<figure id="attachment_219337" style="width: 1280px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219337 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/5_35207113959a660970c09d.jpg" alt="" width="1280" height="720" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/5_35207113959a660970c09d.jpg 1280w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/5_35207113959a660970c09d-300x169.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/5_35207113959a660970c09d-768x432.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/5_35207113959a660970c09d-1024x576.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/5_35207113959a660970c09d-392x221.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/5_35207113959a660970c09d-1050x591.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 1280px) 100vw, 1280px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">首映翌日，兩公婆約埋好友鄭伊健在大坑飯聚，兩公婆心情靚，連伊健都受到感染笑晒口。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_219339" style="width: 5472px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219339 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6_177069092659a6609fd7988.jpg" alt="" width="5472" height="3648" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6_177069092659a6609fd7988.jpg 5472w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6_177069092659a6609fd7988-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6_177069092659a6609fd7988-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6_177069092659a6609fd7988-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6_177069092659a6609fd7988-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6_177069092659a6609fd7988-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 5472px) 100vw, 5472px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">驅車出發接伊健時，馮德倫和舒淇發現記者踪影，不過就例牌低調迴避鏡頭，不回答任何問題。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>契仔契女一大籮</h2>
<p>據知 舒淇 同馮德倫婚後有不設防協議，奈何婚後大半年馮德倫都忙於《俠盜聯盟》最後拍攝同後期工作，二人相處時間有限，生仔大計亦都因此遲遲未見有聲色。據悉舒淇近年戒煙戒酒，又契晒身邊閨密同朋友啲BB，舊年趕住結婚唔多唔少都係因為滿四十歲心急生B，所以呢一年幾乎推晒所有戲，除了為養好身體，就係為咗全力配合馮德倫時間，唔想錯過見面同造人機會。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-219330 size-full " src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/a_157947240559a6607a0d322-e1504082657977.jpg" alt="" width="623" height="364" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/a_157947240559a6607a0d322-e1504082657977.jpg 623w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/a_157947240559a6607a0d322-e1504082657977-300x175.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/a_157947240559a6607a0d322-e1504082657977-392x229.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 623px) 100vw, 623px" /></p>
<figure id="attachment_219327" style="width: 605px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219327 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_171265849359a660723ebd8-e1504083253672.png" alt="" width="605" height="509" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_171265849359a660723ebd8-e1504083253672.png 605w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_171265849359a660723ebd8-e1504083253672-300x252.png 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/14_171265849359a660723ebd8-e1504083253672-392x330.png 392w" sizes="(max-width: 605px) 100vw, 605px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">好友林心如、林熙蕾、徐若瑄紛紛成為人母，難怪舒淇開始心急。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_219324" style="width: 1278px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219324 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/11_11730216059a6606a6a749.jpg" alt="" width="1278" height="960" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/11_11730216059a6606a6a749.jpg 1278w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/11_11730216059a6606a6a749-300x225.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/11_11730216059a6606a6a749-768x577.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/11_11730216059a6606a6a749-1024x769.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/11_11730216059a6606a6a749-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/11_11730216059a6606a6a749-392x294.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/11_11730216059a6606a6a749-1050x789.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 1278px) 100vw, 1278px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">舒淇個人社交網絡最多就係同人哋個B合照，近年身邊好友閨蜜接連生B，一概被舒淇契做契仔契女，圖為老友張晉囡囡「源寶」。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_219342" style="width: 598px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219342 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/10_4521300359a660afe7812-e1504084399513.png" alt="" width="598" height="525" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/10_4521300359a660afe7812-e1504084399513.png 598w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/10_4521300359a660afe7812-e1504084399513-300x263.png 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/10_4521300359a660afe7812-e1504084399513-392x344.png 392w" sizes="(max-width: 598px) 100vw, 598px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">女神隨時有做媽媽的準備，唔想成日染髮，避免太多化學物質殘留身體。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_6 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<p>除咗左手手腕齊心結，馮德倫愛車計落倒後鏡、波棍同電話繩，兩公婆加加埋埋隨身御守起碼五個，保平安之綠色、保心想事成之金色、保姻緣之紅色及求長勝之黑色一應俱全，另外還在倒後鏡上繫上象徵愛神的紅色箭，認真多嘢求，亦都一樣夠神心，難怪有共同語言夠晒夾！</p>
<figure id="attachment_219338" style="width: 5472px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219338 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6b_40973535159a66098eb122.jpg" alt="" width="5472" height="3648" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6b_40973535159a66098eb122.jpg 5472w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6b_40973535159a66098eb122-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6b_40973535159a66098eb122-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6b_40973535159a66098eb122-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6b_40973535159a66098eb122-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/6b_40973535159a66098eb122-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 5472px) 100vw, 5472px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">馮德倫愛車加上舒淇的電話繩上掛着代表求出入平安、心想事成、姻緣及財運的各色御守，倒後鏡上還有一支象徵愛神的紅色箭。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_219340" style="width: 595px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219340 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8_177033131459a660a622974-e1504083048246.png" alt="" width="595" height="525" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8_177033131459a660a622974-e1504083048246.png 595w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8_177033131459a660a622974-e1504083048246-300x265.png 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8_177033131459a660a622974-e1504083048246-392x346.png 392w" sizes="(max-width: 595px) 100vw, 595px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">結婚一年，兩公婆感情更勝新婚，月初馮德倫43歲生日，舒淇就難得曬恩愛：「你要身體健康，才能保護我在家無憂無慮的跟你吵吵鬧鬧」。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_7 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>滿天神佛</h2>
<p>除咗愛情至上、用情專一外，女神 舒淇 最出名特質仲有迷信，自入行後已經會聯同林建岳、任賢齊等圈中人齊齊赴泰拜白龍王，白龍王身故後依然不減虔誠。去年九月閃婚時，兩公婆手上帶有情侶紅繩，疑為台北龍山寺拜完月老求得。另外日式御守、和各式和樣水晶常備左右，但求幫到事業和愛情。除戴手繩保祐早日成孕， 舒淇 亦積極調理身體為懷孕作準備，今年初便飛去日本度假，浸埋改善女性宮寒的溫泉。</p>
<p><img class="size-full wp-image-219343" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/new_78760972259a67785735ff.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1800" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/new_78760972259a67785735ff.jpg 1200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/new_78760972259a67785735ff-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/new_78760972259a67785735ff-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/new_78760972259a67785735ff-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/new_78760972259a67785735ff-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/new_78760972259a67785735ff-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></p>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_219332" style="width: 602px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219332 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/c_184847882859a6607e0e78b-e1504082976738.png" alt="" width="602" height="535" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/c_184847882859a6607e0e78b-e1504082976738.png 602w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/c_184847882859a6607e0e78b-e1504082976738-300x267.png 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/c_184847882859a6607e0e78b-e1504082976738-392x348.png 392w" sizes="(max-width: 602px) 100vw, 602px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同普通少女一樣，左手經常佩戴多條水色，借水晶改善人緣和幫助愛情運。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_219336" style="width: 479px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-219336 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/3_167779351559a66093d2893-e1504083795472.png" alt="" width="479" height="529" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/3_167779351559a66093d2893-e1504083795472.png 479w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/3_167779351559a66093d2893-e1504083795472-272x300.png 272w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/3_167779351559a66093d2893-e1504083795472-392x433.png 392w" sizes="(max-width: 479px) 100vw, 479px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">舒淇亦積極調理身體為懷孕作準備，今年初便飛去日本度假，浸埋改善女性宮寒的溫泉。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>全文完</h2>
<p>
</p></div>
<p>