未生諗修身復出 吳若希 產後紅館開騷

有餡初期收收埋埋懶神秘，踏入四月失驚無神日日update懷孕日記，因乜解究 吳若希 (Jinny) 態度180度轉變突然高調？原來想鋪定路復出！Jinny雖臨盆在即，但遇着同公司鄭俊弘背未婚妻偷食事件，於是佢身負重任，頂替世紀賤男喺7月開紅館騷，難怪未生就要諗定點樣快啲修身、未復出就谷定人氣鋪路啦！

閱讀全文

廣告

最新娛樂資訊

廣告

熱門文章

廣告

最新文章