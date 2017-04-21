未生諗修身復出 吳若希 產後紅館開騷

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<h2>吳若希 未生B諗定修身</h2>
<p>本來就快實現紅館夢的鄭俊弘，因偷食何雁詩而淪為世紀賤男，更得罪埋老闆何哲圖，隨即將7月紅館檔期送俾愛將吳若希！Jinny今次臨危受命，當然一口答應。預產期4月尾、心急復出的Jinny為以最佳狀態示人，未生B已經諗定修身，最近就在訪問中表示最擔心身材走樣：「一世人未試過上圍B cup變D cup，開心囉！不過心口太大都係負擔，肥咗44磅最怕瘦唔番，同餵完人奶會變『dum』波。」</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/1511954158f9a6c9ba75b_184229579458f9cc9384e5e.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-210756" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/1511954158f9a6c9ba75b_184229579458f9cc9384e5e.png" alt="" width="447" height="596" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/16464813_698108400348929_600304873132523520_n_155405212058f9d13d13ebd.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-210764" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/16464813_698108400348929_600304873132523520_n_155405212058f9d13d13ebd-679x1024.jpg" alt="" width="679" height="1024" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/16110416_1006996729432162_8024011602086854656_n_111643851958f9ccf662031.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-210758" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/16110416_1006996729432162_8024011602086854656_n_111643851958f9ccf662031-765x1024.jpg" alt="" width="765" height="1024" /></a></p>
</div>
<h2><strong>奉命頂走賤男</strong></h2>
<p>陀B九個月，吳若希月初陀住巨肚從澳門奉召回港，密會老闆何哲圖部署復出大計，重頭戲正是七月頂替鄭俊弘的紅館期！據知Jinny向來最得何哲圖歡心，之前突然大肚，不過應承生完立即復出。最近鄭俊弘出事潛水，何哲圖開聲叫Jinny頂咗個紅館期，Jinny一口應承！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/16230865_214588675612236_2646881704781807616_n_178619977758f9c9364d198.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-210742" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/16230865_214588675612236_2646881704781807616_n_178619977758f9c9364d198-1024x767.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="719" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/17882723_328849507531160_3258894229266497536_n_78933492958f9c95eb3d41.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-210743" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/17882723_328849507531160_3258894229266497536_n_78933492958f9c95eb3d41-1024x763.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="715" /></a></p>
</div>
<h2>半裸照放閃</h2>
<p>吳若希為復出在社交網絡鋪定路，本來唔多願提的未婚懷孕，索性變成宣傳主線，近日頻頻回港同唱片公司舊將、藝人朋友聯絡感情。另外又不厭其繁同另一半Alex日日放閃，甚至發放半裸波餅孕照露本錢，成功營造敢做敢當佻皮嫰媽形象，受落程度反而比孕前更高！</p>
<figure id="attachment_210744" style="width: 678px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/17333007_1865535260385105_1670244770607267840_n_92183231958f9c99db3fba.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210744 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/17333007_1865535260385105_1670244770607267840_n_92183231958f9c99db3fba-678x1024.jpg" alt="" width="678" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">吳若希當年打cutie玉女招牌，懷孕初期收收埋埋唔敢認，臨盤在即心急收復失地，最爆莫過於呢張同經手人Alex既漲奶波餅放閃照。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<figure id="attachment_210749" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/201703221936465_172649829158f9a1b12b4fa_130112318058f9c9e1e8323.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210749 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/201703221936465_172649829158f9a1b12b4fa_130112318058f9c9e1e8323-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="540" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">為咗配合佈署復出既Jinny，焗住頻頻跟住另一半過大海會圈中人，仲要不斷上鏡幫手放閃製造恩愛和諧畫面。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<h2><strong>懷孕日記keep人氣</strong></h2>
<h2>25/3曬恩愛</h2>
<figure id="attachment_210633" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/325_10580331358f9a25ca6049.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-210633" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/325_10580331358f9a25ca6049-1024x576.jpg" alt="25/3曬恩愛 懷孕初期獨自上鏡為主，中後期男友Alex入鏡愈來愈多，成為吳若希谷人氣工具之一。" width="960" height="540" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">懷孕初期獨自上鏡為主，中後期男友Alex入鏡愈來愈多，成為吳若希谷人氣工具之一。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<h2>29/3化行妝</h2>
<figure id="attachment_210632" style="width: 768px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/329_147584745358f9a2284b375.jpg"><img class="size-large wp-image-210632" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/329_147584745358f9a2284b375-768x1024.jpg" alt="29/3化行妝 大半年素顏面腫陀B生涯後，為咗挽回班fans，未等生完吳若希近日已經化行妝為靚樣救急。" width="768" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">大半年素顏面腫陀B生涯後，為咗挽回班fans，未等生完吳若希近日已經化行妝為靚樣救急。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>5/4露兩手</h2>
<figure id="attachment_210634" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/4_156634177958f9a27f9b632.jpg"><img class="size-full wp-image-210634" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/4_156634177958f9a27f9b632.jpg" alt=" 5/4露兩手 冧fans除咗萌樣靚樣，懷孕期最好使好用當然係升咗兩cup既上圍。" width="960" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text"><br />冧fans除咗萌樣靚樣，懷孕期最好使好用當然係升咗兩cup既上圍。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<h2>4/8幸福肥</h2>
<figure id="attachment_210766" style="width: 750px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/408_138623602658f9a2c9082a1_50896294758f9d1df5cde4.png"><img class="wp-image-210766 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/408_138623602658f9a2c9082a1_50896294758f9d1df5cde4.png" alt="" width="750" height="501" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">為咗keep住一路陀B一路製造話題，吳若希可以去得幾盡？就係着住打底褲露出兩條肥美媽媽粗髀一樣超公諸於世。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<h2>7/4父母經</h2>
<figure id="attachment_210637" style="width: 750px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/407_213041864258f9a30d361db.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210637 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/407_213041864258f9a30d361db.jpg" alt="" width="750" height="1000" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">港澳兩邊走見完老闆又見圈中人免脫節，月初就見三女之父Bob同一樣啱啱生咗個女既梁烈唯傾父母經。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>12/4練湊B</h2>
<figure id="attachment_210638" style="width: 685px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/67738a4bgy1fek0tpp93ej20qo13wwk3_187173648758f9a33a041a5.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210638 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/67738a4bgy1fek0tpp93ej20qo13wwk3_187173648758f9a33a041a5-685x1024.jpg" alt="" width="685" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">帶埋男友Alex登門拜訪，跟莫家淦老婆學初生嬰兒按摩，有備而戰小夫妻形象大大加分。</figcaption></figure>
<p> </p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
</div>
<p>