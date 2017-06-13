板野友美新寫真 激似Angelababy

前AKB48主將 板野友美 畢業4年來支持度狂插水，為挽回人氣，日前佢就宣布將於8月24日推出全新水着寫真集，回歸性感路線，仲遠赴夏威夷取景，大晒靚股，不過睇真啲，出道以來個樣一變再變嘅佢，今輯相某啲角度真係激似Angelababy，唔知曉明睇完會唔會認錯人呢？！

