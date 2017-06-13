板野友美新寫真 激似Angelababy

</p>
<h3>行股惑慶26</h3>
<p>板野友美下月就滿26歲，佢自畢業單飛後就由偶像轉型做歌手，但唱片一直銷情慘淡，上個月新推出單曲〈#いいね!〉(#多好啊!)，在銷量排行榜最高只到第11位，兩周後更已跌出50大位置。佢對上一次推出嘅寫真集，係2013年嘅畢業寫真《ともちん》(Tomochin，友美的暱稱)，相隔4年，板野友美在新推出嘅寫真集中，再度解封水着look，除了超少布嘅三點式，仲着埋T-back形嘅一件頭泳衣，狂晒靚股！</p>
<figure id="attachment_213668" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213668 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_421351017593fc52ae4fe5-1024x682.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="639" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_421351017593fc52ae4fe5-1024x682.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_421351017593fc52ae4fe5-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_421351017593fc52ae4fe5-768x511.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_421351017593fc52ae4fe5-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_421351017593fc52ae4fe5-1050x699.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_421351017593fc52ae4fe5.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">板野友美一對鬼影變幻球2014年一度由B變D，到2015年她和EXILE主音TAKAHIRO分手，最近又疑縮胸拆彈，變回B cup身材。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_213669" style="width: 732px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213669 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_619368642593fc52cbea21-732x1024.jpg" alt="" width="732" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_619368642593fc52cbea21-732x1024.jpg 732w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_619368642593fc52cbea21-215x300.jpg 215w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_619368642593fc52cbea21-768x1074.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_619368642593fc52cbea21-392x548.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_619368642593fc52cbea21-1050x1468.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_619368642593fc52cbea21.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 732px) 100vw, 732px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">板野友美自AKB48畢業後，人氣一路下滑，今次寫真就挑戰最大尺度T-back泳裝，靚股全露，為翻身，博到盡！</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-213670 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_941034451593fc52f28ee7.jpg" alt="" width="333" height="500" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_941034451593fc52f28ee7.jpg 333w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_941034451593fc52f28ee7-200x300.jpg 200w" sizes="(max-width: 333px) 100vw, 333px" /></p>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-213671 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_1222010360593fc5301e4d6.jpg" alt="" width="333" height="500" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_1222010360593fc5301e4d6.jpg 333w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_1222010360593fc5301e4d6-200x300.jpg 200w" sizes="(max-width: 333px) 100vw, 333px" /></p>
<figure id="attachment_213672" style="width: 693px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213672 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05_868597732593fc5313ee7d-693x1024.jpg" alt="" width="693" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05_868597732593fc5313ee7d-693x1024.jpg 693w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05_868597732593fc5313ee7d-203x300.jpg 203w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05_868597732593fc5313ee7d-768x1135.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05_868597732593fc5313ee7d-392x579.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05_868597732593fc5313ee7d-1050x1552.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/05_868597732593fc5313ee7d.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 693px) 100vw, 693px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">仲有各款超少布嘅性感三點式。</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-213673 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_1287122964593fc5337a8f9.jpg" alt="" width="740" height="600" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_1287122964593fc5337a8f9.jpg 740w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_1287122964593fc5337a8f9-300x243.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_1287122964593fc5337a8f9-392x318.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 740px) 100vw, 740px" /></p>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-213674 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/07_1109887164593fc534b0dcf-719x1024.jpg" alt="" width="719" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/07_1109887164593fc534b0dcf-719x1024.jpg 719w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/07_1109887164593fc534b0dcf-211x300.jpg 211w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/07_1109887164593fc534b0dcf-768x1094.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/07_1109887164593fc534b0dcf-392x558.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/07_1109887164593fc534b0dcf-1050x1495.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/07_1109887164593fc534b0dcf.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 719px) 100vw, 719px" /></p>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-213675 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/08_1454797868593fc536f24ef-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/08_1454797868593fc536f24ef-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/08_1454797868593fc536f24ef-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/08_1454797868593fc536f24ef-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/08_1454797868593fc536f24ef-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/08_1454797868593fc536f24ef-1050x700.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/08_1454797868593fc536f24ef.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-213657 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_104365727593fc518b90ae-1024x682.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="639" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_104365727593fc518b90ae-1024x682.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_104365727593fc518b90ae-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_104365727593fc518b90ae-768x511.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_104365727593fc518b90ae-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_104365727593fc518b90ae-1050x699.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_104365727593fc518b90ae.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<figure id="attachment_213658" style="width: 500px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213658 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_533780440593fc51a8c210.jpg" alt="" width="500" height="333" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_533780440593fc51a8c210.jpg 500w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_533780440593fc51a8c210-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_533780440593fc51a8c210-392x261.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">夾一夾一樣睇到波濤洶湧。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_213659" style="width: 333px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213659 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_1945252983593fc51bc6be8.jpg" alt="" width="333" height="500" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_1945252983593fc51bc6be8.jpg 333w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_1945252983593fc51bc6be8-200x300.jpg 200w" sizes="(max-width: 333px) 100vw, 333px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">床上一樣有泳衣照。</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-213660 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/12_1681304077593fc51ce5392-1024x682.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="639" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/12_1681304077593fc51ce5392-1024x682.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/12_1681304077593fc51ce5392-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/12_1681304077593fc51ce5392-768x511.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/12_1681304077593fc51ce5392-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/12_1681304077593fc51ce5392-1050x699.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/12_1681304077593fc51ce5392.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<h3>11年進化史</h3>
<p>出道至今11年，板野友美嘅外貌變遷網友都有目共睹，除咗對眼變大、個鼻變高，仲有塊面變尖外，連身材亦經常變幻，一時B一時D！</p>
<figure id="attachment_213666" style="width: 430px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213666 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/18-2006_988999998593fc52857834.jpg" alt="" width="430" height="605" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/18-2006_988999998593fc52857834.jpg 430w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/18-2006_988999998593fc52857834-213x300.jpg 213w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/18-2006_988999998593fc52857834-392x552.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 430px) 100vw, 430px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2006年，初出道15歲嘅板野友美細眼包面兼哨牙，真係十年人事幾番新！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_213665" style="width: 723px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213665 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/17-2009-2_225953311593fc525c20eb-723x1024.jpg" alt="" width="723" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/17-2009-2_225953311593fc525c20eb-723x1024.jpg 723w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/17-2009-2_225953311593fc525c20eb-212x300.jpg 212w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/17-2009-2_225953311593fc525c20eb-768x1087.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/17-2009-2_225953311593fc525c20eb-392x555.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/17-2009-2_225953311593fc525c20eb-1050x1487.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/17-2009-2_225953311593fc525c20eb.jpg 1130w" sizes="(max-width: 723px) 100vw, 723px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2009年，正係板野友美在AKB48中最紅時，但當時一對招牌虎牙如今已消失。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_213664" style="width: 580px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213664 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/16-2013_1982156102593fc524b19a7.jpg" alt="" width="580" height="757" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/16-2013_1982156102593fc524b19a7.jpg 580w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/16-2013_1982156102593fc524b19a7-230x300.jpg 230w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/16-2013_1982156102593fc524b19a7-392x512.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 580px) 100vw, 580px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2013年，剛自AKB48畢業，板野友美仍係淡眉闊面。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_213663" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213663 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec-150x150.jpg 150w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec-300x300.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec-768x768.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec-392x392.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec-1050x1050.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec-45x45.jpg 45w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/15-2014_1873137575593fc52286cec.jpg 1181w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2014年，板野友美剛升cup，D導彈震驚fans。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_213662" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213662 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/14-2015-2_1721172152593fc5208ac8b-1024x738.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="692" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/14-2015-2_1721172152593fc5208ac8b-1024x738.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/14-2015-2_1721172152593fc5208ac8b-300x216.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/14-2015-2_1721172152593fc5208ac8b-768x554.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/14-2015-2_1721172152593fc5208ac8b-392x283.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/14-2015-2_1721172152593fc5208ac8b-1050x757.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/14-2015-2_1721172152593fc5208ac8b.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2015年，板野友美面圓圓，同依家嘅AngelaFace判若兩人。</figcaption></figure>
<p><figure id="attachment_213661" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213661 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/13-2016_9819540593fc51eba4a9-1024x965.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="905" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/13-2016_9819540593fc51eba4a9.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/13-2016_9819540593fc51eba4a9-300x283.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/13-2016_9819540593fc51eba4a9-768x724.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/13-2016_9819540593fc51eba4a9-392x369.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2016年，板野友美心形面，有啲似朱千雪！旁邊係佢細妹板野成美。</figcaption></figure>
