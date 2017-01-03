楊怡演舞台劇 謙謙巨型花牌冧老婆

圖片來源︰微博
日前阿怡到上海參演舞台劇《我和春天有個約會》，同劇演員還有萬綺雯、黎燕珊及黃德斌等，日前阿怡上載眾多花籃的照片，並留言︰「今晚試演了第一場，明天正式開鑼啦，今晚看過的朋友們不知感覺如何，做得不好的請多多包涵，會繼續努力，越做越好的，我知你工作辛苦，但卻擔心着我，雖然你不在我身邊，看到這一切，太感動啦，也笑死我。我會好好努力的，謝謝。」
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbbl1ij1tij20zk0qo7f1_1127009624586b8a2640d8b.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203812" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbbl1ij1tij20zk0qo7f1_1127009624586b8a2640d8b-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrrei99nj20qo0zktik_2053185686586b85be5a5ac.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203801" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrrei99nj20qo0zktik_2053185686586b85be5a5ac-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrrg0o9lj20qo1bf4ar_422337809586b85c01035c.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203802" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrrg0o9lj20qo1bf4ar_422337809586b85c01035c-576x1024.jpg" alt="" width="576" height="1024" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrrgqgtfj20qo0zkwne_1994613895586b85c24aabe.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203803" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrrgqgtfj20qo0zkwne_1994613895586b85c24aabe-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" /></a></p>
<p>不過幾多花籃都及不上老公謙謙的大禮！原來謙謙送上有「楊怡老婆」字樣的巨型花牌，令旁邊的花籃頓時失色，阿怡更在花牌旁做出心形手勢回禮，睇得出佢一定好冧！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrs8vlt8j20qo0zk4ae_117857915586b85d72f604.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203805" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrs8vlt8j20qo0zk4ae_117857915586b85d72f604-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrsyeisej20zk0qo4cb_215552023586b85d49f36d.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203804" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrsyeisej20zk0qo4cb_215552023586b85d49f36d-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" /></a></p>
<p>另外每個花牌都附有一張阿怡的照片，以及謙謙的甜蜜留言，真係閃死人啦！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrs9t683j20qo0zkn6b_1197380018586b85eb29ccb.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203806" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrs9t683j20qo0zkn6b_1197380018586b85eb29ccb-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrsb62qcj20qo0zk47t_783208645586b85ed507c9.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203807" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrsb62qcj20qo0zk47t_783208645586b85ed507c9-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrsc6ce4j20qo0zkk0g_1257517759586b85ef190f7.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-203808" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/6cc07b20gw1fbcrsc6ce4j20qo0zkk0g_1257517759586b85ef190f7-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" /></a></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
