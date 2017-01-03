楊怡演舞台劇 謙謙巨型花牌冧老婆

藝人 楊怡 與羅仲謙去年10月在港舉行盛大婚禮，不過婚後二人各有各忙，阿怡近日更去到上海演出舞台劇《我和春天有個約會》。雖然兩公婆分隔兩地，但一樣無阻兩人甜蜜晒恩愛！日前阿怡就在微博上載多張照片，見到謙謙向太太越洋送上大禮，氹到阿怡心花怒放，閃死人啦！

圖片來源︰微博

閱讀全文

最新娛樂資訊

熱門文章

最新文章

想隨時收看娛樂八卦新聞、獨家明星直播、火辣女星圖集？
立即 LIKE 東方新地 Facebook Page