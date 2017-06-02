浪子回頭金不換！圈中六個浪子爹哋

</p>
<h2>鄭中基</h2>
<p>2000年鄭中基乘搭飛機由美國洛杉磯去台北，途中佢飲酒飲到 high晒，仲喺機上食煙大聲講野，當空姐同機艙服務員上前制止時，鄭中基激動打人，最後搞到被美國 FBI拘捕。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213065" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cc1a09943bf21bd7781b384cd2bd7fd1_16197212865931483d445dc-1024x506.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="474" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cc1a09943bf21bd7781b384cd2bd7fd1_16197212865931483d445dc-1024x506.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cc1a09943bf21bd7781b384cd2bd7fd1_16197212865931483d445dc-300x148.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cc1a09943bf21bd7781b384cd2bd7fd1_16197212865931483d445dc-768x379.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cc1a09943bf21bd7781b384cd2bd7fd1_16197212865931483d445dc-392x194.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cc1a09943bf21bd7781b384cd2bd7fd1_16197212865931483d445dc-1050x518.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cc1a09943bf21bd7781b384cd2bd7fd1_16197212865931483d445dc.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213064" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5c5728b04c72db546c12f2f41755d20a_14962080485931483b464e8-1024x509.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="477" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5c5728b04c72db546c12f2f41755d20a_14962080485931483b464e8-1024x509.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5c5728b04c72db546c12f2f41755d20a_14962080485931483b464e8-300x149.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5c5728b04c72db546c12f2f41755d20a_14962080485931483b464e8-768x382.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5c5728b04c72db546c12f2f41755d20a_14962080485931483b464e8-392x195.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5c5728b04c72db546c12f2f41755d20a_14962080485931483b464e8-1050x522.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5c5728b04c72db546c12f2f41755d20a_14962080485931483b464e8.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p>直到同前有線主播余思敏奉子成婚後，鄭中基專注電影事業，一改無賴性格，現時育有一仔一女的他，不時哂全家溫馨照，變身成好老公好爸爸。</p>
<p><img class="size-large wp-image-213068" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d05_855a_cove_p42_46_19475064205931484516f0f-766x1024.jpg" alt="" width="766" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d05_855a_cove_p42_46_19475064205931484516f0f-766x1024.jpg 766w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d05_855a_cove_p42_46_19475064205931484516f0f-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d05_855a_cove_p42_46_19475064205931484516f0f-768x1026.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d05_855a_cove_p42_46_19475064205931484516f0f-392x524.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d05_855a_cove_p42_46_19475064205931484516f0f.jpg 898w" sizes="(max-width: 766px) 100vw, 766px" /></p>
<p><img class="size-large wp-image-213067" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d02_855a_cove_p42_46_1603481356593148425c1e2-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d02_855a_cove_p42_46_1603481356593148425c1e2-1024x768.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d02_855a_cove_p42_46_1603481356593148425c1e2-300x225.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d02_855a_cove_p42_46_1603481356593148425c1e2-768x576.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d02_855a_cove_p42_46_1603481356593148425c1e2-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d02_855a_cove_p42_46_1603481356593148425c1e2-392x294.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d02_855a_cove_p42_46_1603481356593148425c1e2-1050x788.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p><img class="size-large wp-image-213066" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d01_855a_cove_p42_46_5948736245931483f6e1a0-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d01_855a_cove_p42_46_5948736245931483f6e1a0-768x1024.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d01_855a_cove_p42_46_5948736245931483f6e1a0-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d01_855a_cove_p42_46_5948736245931483f6e1a0-392x523.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d01_855a_cove_p42_46_5948736245931483f6e1a0-1050x1400.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/d01_855a_cove_p42_46_5948736245931483f6e1a0.jpg 1125w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px" /></p>
<h2>彭順</h2>
<p>導演彭順四年前被發現與嫩模Liddy李悅彤喺圓方肆無忌憚當街拖手、啜嘴、搣胸、搭膊、攬腰乜都做齊，偷食斷正，彭順被網民鬧爆兼狂插係賤男。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213061" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_903a_funn_p100_101_156354083659314833ef3ac-659x1024.jpg" alt="" width="659" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_903a_funn_p100_101_156354083659314833ef3ac-659x1024.jpg 659w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_903a_funn_p100_101_156354083659314833ef3ac-193x300.jpg 193w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_903a_funn_p100_101_156354083659314833ef3ac-768x1194.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_903a_funn_p100_101_156354083659314833ef3ac-392x610.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10_903a_funn_p100_101_156354083659314833ef3ac.jpg 1000w" sizes="(max-width: 659px) 100vw, 659px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213062" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_861a_catc_p52_53-680x1024_538736659314835e7892-680x1024.jpg" alt="" width="680" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_861a_catc_p52_53-680x1024_538736659314835e7892.jpg 680w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_861a_catc_p52_53-680x1024_538736659314835e7892-199x300.jpg 199w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_861a_catc_p52_53-680x1024_538736659314835e7892-392x590.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 680px) 100vw, 680px" /></p>
<p>醜事曝光後，彭順即飛往馬來西亞箍煲，而太太李心潔最終選擇原諒老公，兩人和好如初。李心潔為老公誕下一對可愛孖仔，哥哥叫彭濟雲，弟弟則叫彭子然，一家四口樂也融融。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213080" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/26_196003091459315000bf468-1024x776.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="728" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/26_196003091459315000bf468-1024x776.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/26_196003091459315000bf468-300x227.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/26_196003091459315000bf468-768x582.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/26_196003091459315000bf468-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/26_196003091459315000bf468-392x297.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/26_196003091459315000bf468-1050x796.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213081" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/66d0d84cgy1ffrj1m1vqfj211i1e0kjm_12976572915931501ea5dd4-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/66d0d84cgy1ffrj1m1vqfj211i1e0kjm_12976572915931501ea5dd4-768x1024.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/66d0d84cgy1ffrj1m1vqfj211i1e0kjm_12976572915931501ea5dd4-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/66d0d84cgy1ffrj1m1vqfj211i1e0kjm_12976572915931501ea5dd4-392x523.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/66d0d84cgy1ffrj1m1vqfj211i1e0kjm_12976572915931501ea5dd4-1050x1400.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/66d0d84cgy1ffrj1m1vqfj211i1e0kjm_12976572915931501ea5dd4.jpg 1350w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px" /></p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213063" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201011191657266735615304_1149651913593148385c6ee-1024x682.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="639" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201011191657266735615304_1149651913593148385c6ee-1024x682.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201011191657266735615304_1149651913593148385c6ee-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201011191657266735615304_1149651913593148385c6ee-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201011191657266735615304_1149651913593148385c6ee-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201011191657266735615304_1149651913593148385c6ee-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213060" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_891a_aunt_p26_1960907054593148303fcdf-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_891a_aunt_p26_1960907054593148303fcdf-1024x768.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_891a_aunt_p26_1960907054593148303fcdf-300x225.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_891a_aunt_p26_1960907054593148303fcdf-768x576.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_891a_aunt_p26_1960907054593148303fcdf-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_891a_aunt_p26_1960907054593148303fcdf-392x294.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/06_891a_aunt_p26_1960907054593148303fcdf-1050x788.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<h2>陳浩民</h2>
<p>2011年被本刊爆陳浩民於橫店拍劇時藉醉狼吻陳嘉桓，對佢上下其手。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213054" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111828527748146345-1024x745_2472037405931482260cbe-1024x745.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="698" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111828527748146345-1024x745_2472037405931482260cbe.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111828527748146345-1024x745_2472037405931482260cbe-300x218.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111828527748146345-1024x745_2472037405931482260cbe-768x559.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111828527748146345-1024x745_2472037405931482260cbe-392x285.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213053" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111350179540077170-1024x684_22010382659314820a5019-1024x684.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="641" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111350179540077170-1024x684_22010382659314820a5019.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111350179540077170-1024x684_22010382659314820a5019-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111350179540077170-1024x684_22010382659314820a5019-768x513.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207111350179540077170-1024x684_22010382659314820a5019-392x262.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213055" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207161853104956756856-1024x683_73372917659314824278d7-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207161853104956756856-1024x683_73372917659314824278d7.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207161853104956756856-1024x683_73372917659314824278d7-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207161853104956756856-1024x683_73372917659314824278d7-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201207161853104956756856-1024x683_73372917659314824278d7-392x261.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p>事後陳浩民喺記者會中一哭二鬧三鞠躬四道歉，臨走時還作狀發軟蹄，要將臨盆嘅太太蔣麗莎攙扶，承認錯誤痛改前非，近年陳浩民修心養性，專心賺錢養女，五年抱四，認真厲害。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-213056" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5dnk4q0h_1152224470593148262a4c8.jpg" alt="" width="480" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5dnk4q0h_1152224470593148262a4c8.jpg 480w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5dnk4q0h_1152224470593148262a4c8-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5dnk4q0h_1152224470593148262a4c8-392x523.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 480px) 100vw, 480px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213057" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/682b8c91jw1f5fh8nbsncj20qo0zkahr_365751119593148280dd0a-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/682b8c91jw1f5fh8nbsncj20qo0zkahr_365751119593148280dd0a-768x1024.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/682b8c91jw1f5fh8nbsncj20qo0zkahr_365751119593148280dd0a-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/682b8c91jw1f5fh8nbsncj20qo0zkahr_365751119593148280dd0a-392x523.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/682b8c91jw1f5fh8nbsncj20qo0zkahr_365751119593148280dd0a.jpg 960w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213059" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_258k_family_19164444525931482c36c3f-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_258k_family_19164444525931482c36c3f-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_258k_family_19164444525931482c36c3f-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_258k_family_19164444525931482c36c3f-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_258k_family_19164444525931482c36c3f-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_258k_family_19164444525931482c36c3f-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<h2>馬德鐘</h2>
<p>「馬神」馬德鐘高大有型，先後跟郭可盈、陳慧珊、佘詩曼、郭羨妮等女星傳緋聞，06年拖秘密情人Katherine遊埠偷情，當時明知佢有妻有兒，仍甘願搭上隨傳隨到，關係一直維持約兩年，至遊泰斷正、馬德鐘太太回港一段時間後才被迫斬纜。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213046" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200608191537504285404797a-1024x731_9310474705931480e8d8b3-1024x731.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="685" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200608191537504285404797a-1024x731_9310474705931480e8d8b3.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200608191537504285404797a-1024x731_9310474705931480e8d8b3-300x214.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200608191537504285404797a-1024x731_9310474705931480e8d8b3-768x548.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200608191537504285404797a-1024x731_9310474705931480e8d8b3-392x280.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213049" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5035732a-683x1024_120568099859314814c08c7-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5035732a-683x1024_120568099859314814c08c7.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5035732a-683x1024_120568099859314814c08c7-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5035732a-683x1024_120568099859314814c08c7-392x588.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /></p>
<p>馬太張筱蘭最終仍重投老公懷抱，近年馬神專心打理飲食生意同養馬，放假陪下仔仔游水出活動。仔仔馬在驤除了遺傳爸爸高大靚仔基因外，仲係游泳健將，在第二屆亞洲法國國際學校游泳錦標賽中，勇奪七面金牌，一家三口幸福美滿。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213052" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_287k_family_14764109585931481d561e4-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_287k_family_14764109585931481d561e4-768x1024.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_287k_family_14764109585931481d561e4-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_287k_family_14764109585931481d561e4-392x523.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/09_287k_family_14764109585931481d561e4-1050x1400.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213050" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/b5_925a_aunt_p20_12418632575931481710061-1024x759.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="712" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/b5_925a_aunt_p20_12418632575931481710061-1024x759.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/b5_925a_aunt_p20_12418632575931481710061-300x222.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/b5_925a_aunt_p20_12418632575931481710061-768x569.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/b5_925a_aunt_p20_12418632575931481710061-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/b5_925a_aunt_p20_12418632575931481710061-392x291.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/b5_925a_aunt_p20_12418632575931481710061-1050x778.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /> <img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-213047" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/667303b7gw1f6r01c4gouj20ku0rsaf0_1583850798593148105982a.jpg" alt="" width="750" height="1000" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/667303b7gw1f6r01c4gouj20ku0rsaf0_1583850798593148105982a.jpg 750w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/667303b7gw1f6r01c4gouj20ku0rsaf0_1583850798593148105982a-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/667303b7gw1f6r01c4gouj20ku0rsaf0_1583850798593148105982a-392x523.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213051" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_994a_catc_36_37_8784511775931481a3ee72-769x1024.jpg" alt="" width="769" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_994a_catc_36_37_8784511775931481a3ee72-769x1024.jpg 769w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_994a_catc_36_37_8784511775931481a3ee72-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_994a_catc_36_37_8784511775931481a3ee72-768x1023.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_994a_catc_36_37_8784511775931481a3ee72-392x522.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_994a_catc_36_37_8784511775931481a3ee72-1050x1398.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 769px) 100vw, 769px" /></p>
<h2>林文龍</h2>
<p>林文龍一直被傳扮好仔，實質經常偷食，蒲玩多過工作，靠老婆郭可盈養成頭家，結婚多年屢傳婚變。09年5月被踢爆偷食內地女星董維嘉，被人影咗相之餘重有一段疑似林氏夫婦嘅電話錄音。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213041" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201101311629103021608291-768x1024_12764079205931480519d2b-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201101311629103021608291-768x1024_12764079205931480519d2b.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201101311629103021608291-768x1024_12764079205931480519d2b-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/201101311629103021608291-768x1024_12764079205931480519d2b-392x523.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px" /> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213040" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200906241531295075826769a-1024x683_17356345155931480364331-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200906241531295075826769a-1024x683_17356345155931480364331.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200906241531295075826769a-1024x683_17356345155931480364331-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200906241531295075826769a-1024x683_17356345155931480364331-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/200906241531295075826769a-1024x683_17356345155931480364331-392x261.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p>林文龍最近喺《不懂撒嬌的女人》以型佬look冧師奶，人氣回升，喺社交網站貼相放閃，大哂同老婆囡囡Family day七歲獨生女林天若靚樣，羨煞旁人。</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213075" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/yus_9720_152709214259314ea98f88d-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/yus_9720_152709214259314ea98f88d-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/yus_9720_152709214259314ea98f88d-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/yus_9720_152709214259314ea98f88d-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/yus_9720_152709214259314ea98f88d-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/yus_9720_152709214259314ea98f88d-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213077" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/19_979a_cove_p18_22_186135792059314f5466b25-1024x576.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="540" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/19_979a_cove_p18_22_186135792059314f5466b25-1024x576.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/19_979a_cove_p18_22_186135792059314f5466b25-300x169.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/19_979a_cove_p18_22_186135792059314f5466b25-768x432.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/19_979a_cove_p18_22_186135792059314f5466b25-392x221.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/19_979a_cove_p18_22_186135792059314f5466b25-1050x591.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213078" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/a4_aunt_p8_33329903159314f6804dc8-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/a4_aunt_p8_33329903159314f6804dc8-768x1024.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/a4_aunt_p8_33329903159314f6804dc8-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/a4_aunt_p8_33329903159314f6804dc8-392x523.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/a4_aunt_p8_33329903159314f6804dc8.jpg 886w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px" /></p>
<h2>吳啟華</h2>
<p>吳啟華作為一代師奶殺手，入行後緋聞不絕，及後返內地發展，不時被斷正北上尋歡，07年佢同內地女星石洋子打破21年代溝共諧連理，翌年雖誕下女兒熙兒，但三年前離婚。吳啟華依家時不時大哂父女合照，慈父形象出晒嚟！</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213086" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_952a_mouth_253893595593151e055b0b-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_952a_mouth_253893595593151e055b0b-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_952a_mouth_253893595593151e055b0b-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_952a_mouth_253893595593151e055b0b-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_952a_mouth_253893595593151e055b0b-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_952a_mouth_253893595593151e055b0b-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213082" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_967a_catc_p36_37_15821389345931505ee1f47-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_967a_catc_p36_37_15821389345931505ee1f47-1024x768.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_967a_catc_p36_37_15821389345931505ee1f47-300x225.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_967a_catc_p36_37_15821389345931505ee1f47-768x576.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_967a_catc_p36_37_15821389345931505ee1f47-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_967a_catc_p36_37_15821389345931505ee1f47-392x294.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_967a_catc_p36_37_15821389345931505ee1f47-1050x787.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/11_967a_catc_p36_37_15821389345931505ee1f47.jpg 1575w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p><img class="size-large wp-image-213083" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/27_3735235335931506b6ecbb-768x1024.jpg" alt="" width="768" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/27_3735235335931506b6ecbb-768x1024.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/27_3735235335931506b6ecbb-225x300.jpg 225w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/27_3735235335931506b6ecbb-392x523.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/27_3735235335931506b6ecbb-1050x1400.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px" /></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
