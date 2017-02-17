未命名-1

無綫新劇《迷》緊貼時事狂抽水 網民大讚貼地

無綫劇《 迷 》由鄭嘉穎及田蕊妮擔正演出，雖然齋睇人腳都知是重頭劇，但無綫電視劇出名離地，已經愈來愈少人追捧。不過劇集播出以來卻出現不少似曾相識的畫面，例如：買假學歷、撑摑母親等，抽盡女星名人水，獲網民大讚夠貼地，成為該劇的另一特色！

撰文：東方新地

