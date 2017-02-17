無綫新劇《迷》緊貼時事狂抽水 網民大讚貼地

撰文：東方新地
<h2>蔡思躺着也中槍</h2>
<p>劇中阿田是報館的採訪主任，第一集中講到佢追查「強力書院」涉嫌賣學位，讓女星名人極速取得畢業證書事件，情節與現實中的「國力書院」相似！國力書院早前被曝涉嫌以偽造文件等方式，助入讀者快速取得海外學位，其後經媒體調查，通過國力書院取得學位的不乏其人，其中2013年香港小姐亞軍蔡思貝亦疑是其中一個，人氣受損。而《迷》劇中，報道更有大字標題「高官姐仔強力書院買學位」，無綫連自己人都抽乾水，難怪被大讚貼地！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.39.58_199619361858a6cc6f7240a.png"><img class="alignnone wp-image-206669 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.39.58_199619361858a6cc6f7240a.png" alt="" width="636" height="357" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.47.53_87499247458a6cc720dc06.png"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-206670" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.47.53_87499247458a6cc720dc06.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 17.47.53" width="636" height="357" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_206681" style="width: 683px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5899162_68197507358a6d25813939.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206681 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/tungstar5899162_68197507358a6d25813939-683x1024.jpg" alt="TUNGSTAR5899162拷貝" width="683" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2013年港姐亞軍蔡思貝透過國力書院報讀菲律賓比立勤國立大學（Bulacan State University）的工商管理學士課程，僅兩個月就極速畢業，牽涉入國力書院的虛假學歷事件。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>摑阿媽事件再現</h2>
<p>《迷》的第二集，講述飾演阿田女兒的簡淑兒到夜店消遣，飲得大醉，愛女深切的阿田立即去接她。但女兒卻把母親推開，在推撞間更摑了母親一巴！是否覺得此劇情似乎熟口熟面？就在2015年的萬聖節，特首梁振英女兒梁齊昕，偕同兩女友人到中環蘭桂坊消遣夜蒲，凌晨時分準備乘的士離開，齊昕情緒失控與的士司機口角。而齊昕媽媽梁唐青儀知悉女兒出事，即乘的士匆匆趕至，但齊昕卻掌摑母親！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.43.14_104963772158a6cc9459ee2.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206672" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.43.14_104963772158a6cc9459ee2.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 17.43.14" width="638" height="357" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_206671" style="width: 640px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.43.17_43702875558a6cc90f018a.png"><img class="wp-image-206671 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.43.17_43702875558a6cc90f018a.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 17.43.17" width="640" height="350" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">簡淑兒到夜店消遣，飲得大醉。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206676" style="width: 636px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-18.16.35_112656816358a6cdcbe27bc.png"><img class="wp-image-206676 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-18.16.35_112656816358a6cdcbe27bc.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 18.16.35" width="636" height="357" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">簡淑兒摑了媽媽阿田一巴，是否似曾相識？</figcaption></figure>
<p>回顧當日齊昕摑阿媽事件……</p>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_18882" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/3fkMR_zonJw?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>洋腸事件？</h2>
<p>此外，第三集講述阿田看到女兒飲得醉醺醺後與外藉男士玩得忘形，更拍下不少過火照片。未知是否參考2015年在香港轟動一時的「蘭桂坊洋腸事件」呢？</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.50.34_18531550158a6ccccebb8d.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206674" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.50.34_18531550158a6ccccebb8d.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 17.50.34" width="637" height="353" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_206673" style="width: 635px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.49.14_84086282658a6ccb98bad9.png"><img class="wp-image-206673 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.49.14_84086282658a6ccb98bad9.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 17.49.14" width="635" height="355" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">簡淑兒飲得醉醺醺後與外藉男生玩得忘形。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>傳媒業寒冬</h2>
<p>一連串疑似打壓新聞自由的事件，令香港媒體業進入嚴寒期，多間報館雜誌相繼結業，傳媒行業一片「愁雲慘霧」。阿田在劇中又是報館高層，第四集講述她回到辦公室，見到公司只加了她百分之二薪金，比在劇中飾演下屬的吳業坤還要少，覺得非常不滿：「夠搭車定夠食飯？通脹都追唔上，啲老細恃住市道唔好，以為我哋無得跳槽，就不斷壓榨我哋。」此幕一語中的道出了傳媒行業的苦況，不但令網民讚夠寫實貼地，更令記者朋友深有共鳴。</p>
<figure id="attachment_206666" style="width: 637px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.35.21_161682841858a6cab744f8f.png"><img class="wp-image-206666 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.35.21_161682841858a6cab744f8f.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 17.35.21" width="637" height="359" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">阿田的薪金加幅比下屬吳業坤還要少。</figcaption></figure>
<div class="article_content__module module_rightside_content nocontent">
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.36.59_48912345358a6cac189b13.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206667" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.36.59_48912345358a6cac189b13.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 17.36.59" width="639" height="357" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_206668" style="width: 635px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.37.38_13137594858a6cac51a743.png"><img class="wp-image-206668 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-17.37.38_13137594858a6cac51a743.png" alt="螢幕截圖 2017-02-17 17.37.38" width="635" height="352" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">公司只加了她百分之二薪金，令她十分不滿。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>南亞裔演員搶戲？</h2>
<p>另外《迷》亦有另一特別之處，就是有唔少應該係南亞裔人士的演員參與，不過他們的角色幾乎一律是犯罪分子，有企圖爆竊亦有當街搶錢，總之都唔係好人，似乎係想反映近年在港的南亞裔人士犯罪率上升的趨勢？其中他們在商戶門外畫上記號的情節，就和去年農曆新年時，有不少住戶被不法之徒在門外畫上奇怪符號、並準備爆竊的事件雷同。</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-8.16.31_113207834458a6e9e54f3d6.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206748" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-8.16.31_113207834458a6e9e54f3d6.png" alt="" width="627" height="350" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-8.16.36_60712218058a6e9e590047.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206749" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/-2017-02-17-8.16.36_60712218058a6e9e590047.png" alt="" width="630" height="354" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017-02-14-12.39.06_26249844558a2983fb7a92_8821192058a6e9e817360.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-206750" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017-02-14-12.39.06_26249844558a2983fb7a92_8821192058a6e9e817360.png" alt="" width="636" height="352" /></a></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
