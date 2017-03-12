狼人背後 浪漫愛妻號曉治積曼

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h3>相差13年姊弟戀</h3>
<p>曉治積曼在95年27歲時拍攝澳洲電視劇《Correlli》邂逅拍檔女演員Deborra-Lee Furness，雖然Deborra比曉治年長13歲，但兩人愛得火熱，在96年4月11日就拉埋天窗，曉治仲好有心思，親自為老婆設計訂婚戒指，下個月就到兩人結婚21周年，曉治每次出門前仍會親吻老婆道別，認真浪漫又專情！</p>
<figure id="attachment_207981" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/01_206703852758bffa031c6ea.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207981 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/01_206703852758bffa031c6ea-1024x996.jpg" alt="01" width="960" height="934" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">1995年，27歲的曉治積曼因拍電視劇《Correlli》邂逅當時40歲的Deborra。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207982" style="width: 1024px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/02_186392121858bffa04e7f17.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207982 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/02_186392121858bffa04e7f17.jpg" alt="02" width="1024" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">拍拖未夠一年，曉治積曼就親自設計戒指向Deborra求婚，正式拉埋天窗。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207983" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/03_207916574558bffa066a1b9.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207983 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/03_207916574558bffa066a1b9-1024x1011.jpg" alt="03" width="960" height="948" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">出發去度蜜月前，曉治仲向老婆送上大紮鮮花，超sweet！</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<figure id="attachment_207984" style="width: 720px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/04_80391765758bffa08e5531.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207984 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/04_80391765758bffa08e5531.jpg" alt="04" width="720" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">之後情人節，當然唔少得每年都要慶祝。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207985" style="width: 1024px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/05_180803232158bffa0a8932d.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207985 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/05_180803232158bffa0a8932d.jpg" alt="05" width="1024" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">即使老婆比自己年長13歲，但曉治多年都咁專情，十足廿四孝老公。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207986" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/06_167727693158bffa0c998db.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207986 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/06_167727693158bffa0c998db-1024x994.jpg" alt="06" width="960" height="932" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">兩公婆仲曾經留埋同一樣髮型，玩埋情侶look！</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<figure id="attachment_207987" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/07_36257327558bffa0fd1f3f.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207987 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/07_36257327558bffa0fd1f3f.jpg" alt="07" width="960" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">曉治經常攬實老婆公開晒恩愛，仲叫老婆「The Love of My Life」，勁肉麻！</dd>
<dd class="wp-caption-dd"></figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207988" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/08_112792046558bffa11b3a49.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207988 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/08_112792046558bffa11b3a49-1024x1024.jpg" alt="08" width="960" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">曉治和老婆結婚廿年依然咁合拍，去年兩人扮鬼扮馬影合照，曉治仲大讚老婆「smokin’ hot」！</dd>
<dd class="wp-caption-dd"></figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207989" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/09_26863515058bffa14986e8.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207989 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/09_26863515058bffa14986e8.jpg" alt="09" width="960" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">唔使拍戲時，兩人仲經常周圍去旅行，勁痴纏！</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h3>經歷兩次小產</h3>
<p>曉治積曼婚後事業愈來愈火紅，自99年接演變種特攻狼人一角後一炮彈起，2013年更憑電影《孤星淚》升呢金球音樂/喜劇類影帝，不過原來曉治積曼婚姻並非一帆風順，他的太太Deborra曾經歷兩次小產，最終在2011年兩人選擇領養了一對混血兒仔女，分別是現16歲的兒子Oscar Maximillian和11歲的女兒Ava Eliot。</p>
<figure id="attachment_207990" style="width: 720px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/10_147235195758bffa1686ce3.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207990 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/10_147235195758bffa1686ce3.jpg" alt="10" width="720" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">除了小朋友，曉治家中仲養咗兩隻狗仔Dali和Allegra。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_207991" style="width: 780px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/11_64841007258bffa188c1a3.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207991 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/11_64841007258bffa188c1a3.jpg" alt="11" width="780" height="849" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2013年底曉治在老婆提醒下去驗身，證實患上皮膚癌，之後曾六度做手術移除癌細胞，他更以自身為鑑，提醒fans注意防曬。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_6 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<figure id="attachment_208006" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/gettyimages-86190446_107852695558c0e479ba1cd.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208006 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/gettyimages-86190446_107852695558c0e479ba1cd-1024x801.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="751" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">雖然無法親自孕育下一代，但並無影響曉治兩公婆感情，兩人自2011年領養一對仔女Oscar和Ava，組織溫馨四口家庭。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>全文完</h2>
</div>
<p>