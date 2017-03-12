狼人背後 浪漫愛妻號曉治積曼

現年48歲的澳洲男星 曉治積曼 (Hugh Jackman)最後一部狼人之作《盧根》自3月2日上映以來，首周 末全球就收穫高達約19.78億港元(約2.55億美元)票房，在戲中狼人和X教授相伴到老，未結婚就先有個基因改造出來的女兒，但現實中曉治積曼原來是個愛妻號男人！

