王君馨何遠東搶盡鋒頭 《心理追兇》馬國明主角失威

<h2>攞視帝凍過水</h2>
<p>現年43歲的馬國明出道18年，眼見同期林峯、吳卓羲都離巢發展，馬明仍然留低等攞視帝，不過近期由他主演的《為食神探》和《流氓皇帝》反應都麻麻，直到今次《心理追兇》扮演專業人士，全程西裝骨骨查案。不過身為男主角的馬明鋒頭似乎完全被掩蓋，觀眾討論得最多都係劇中兩個由受害者轉眼變成殺人犯的王君馨同何遠東，馬明想憑《心理追兇》再戰今年視帝，真係凍過水！</p>
<figure id="attachment_210781" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/01_26702930858f9d8e0aaf5c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210781 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/01_26702930858f9d8e0aaf5c-1024x683.jpg" alt="01" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">馬明早前在《為食神探》和《流氓皇帝》都係演天然呆或者傻更更角色，今次難得正正經經扮演專業人士，全程都可以西裝骨骨打扮有型。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_210779" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/02_83777296458f9d84e5eca9.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210779 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/02_83777296458f9d84e5eca9-1024x682.jpg" alt="02" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">不過作為主角馬明出場機會唔算多，經常都只係皺埋眉頭思考案情。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_210782" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/03_41027498058f9d8e33d4df.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210782 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/03_41027498058f9d8e33d4df-1024x683.jpg" alt="03" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">亦有少許慘情戲，但由於發揮唔多，冇法引起觀眾注意。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>王君馨 何遠東 搶戲</h2>
<figure id="attachment_210783" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/04_37388482058f9d8e79ab40.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210783 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/04_37388482058f9d8e79ab40-1024x682.jpg" alt="04" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">相反何遠東在劇中不停被阿媽馬海倫壓迫辱罵，失手殺死阿媽後又失憶，獲劇迷激讚好戲！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_210784" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/05_81840070258f9d8eb5853e.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210784 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/05_81840070258f9d8eb5853e-1024x682.jpg" alt="05" width="960" height="639" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">王君馨更係自導自演扮成受害者，之後又秒變冷血殺人魔，演技大爆發，大受好評！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_210785" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/06_21320882958f9d8ee652f5.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210785 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/06_21320882958f9d8ee652f5-1024x683.jpg" alt="06" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">喊戲都一樣得，完全搶晒馬明鋒頭！</figcaption></figure>
<h2>坎坷馬明</h2>
<figure id="attachment_210780" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/07_107709672158f9d85483aad.jpg"><img class="wp-image-210780 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/07_107709672158f9d85483aad-1024x768.jpg" alt="07" width="960" height="720" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">睇番馬明事業最高峯都係2012年憑《On Call 36小時》攞到TVB我最喜愛男角色獎同大馬視帝，但到如今43歲仍要經常做天然呆同傻仔角色，TVB視帝更係遙遙無期，真係睇見都戥佢坎呵！</figcaption></figure>
<h2>全文完</h2>
