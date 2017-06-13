生煎包開新店 Oscar晒愛的紋身 江若琳同未來奶奶勁老友

手揸七間食店、人稱「生煎皇」的前藝人(蕭潤邦) Oscar，早前正式公開與女友 江若琳  (Elaine)的戀情，網上放閃都未夠，Oscar更在左手紋上代表女友英文名Elaine的「E」字愛的紋身，閃死人！今日Oscar位於大埔的生煎包新店開張，Elaine當然以女主人身分在場招呼朋友，與未來奶奶齊齊切燒豬。之後兩人受訪時不時冧爆望實對方，又話將來有任何困難都會一齊面對，閃死人！

