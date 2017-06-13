生煎包開新店 Oscar晒愛的紋身 江若琳同未來奶奶勁老友

</p>
<h2>Oscar 江若琳 高調晒戀情</h2>
<p>近年長期在內地工作的江若琳近月高調宣佈重返香港樂壇，還罕有地自爆戀情，與男友Oscar在IG齊齊開心分享：「找到愛我的人！」二人07年一同入行成為樂壇新人，十年來一直保持聯絡，突然認愛令身邊好友都非常愕然！</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213641" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_175693133359144aa3c6c0f-683x1024_1271608350593fb4f713142-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_175693133359144aa3c6c0f-683x1024_1271608350593fb4f713142.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_175693133359144aa3c6c0f-683x1024_1271608350593fb4f713142-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_175693133359144aa3c6c0f-683x1024_1271608350593fb4f713142-392x588.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /> <img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-213643" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/oscar_16152519065914499de86ab-1024x1024_319012949593fb4fa185fd.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/oscar_16152519065914499de86ab-1024x1024_319012949593fb4fa185fd.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/oscar_16152519065914499de86ab-1024x1024_319012949593fb4fa185fd-150x150.jpg 150w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/oscar_16152519065914499de86ab-1024x1024_319012949593fb4fa185fd-300x300.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/oscar_16152519065914499de86ab-1024x1024_319012949593fb4fa185fd-768x768.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/oscar_16152519065914499de86ab-1024x1024_319012949593fb4fa185fd-392x392.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/oscar_16152519065914499de86ab-1024x1024_319012949593fb4fa185fd-45x45.jpg 45w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213642" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_14992810625914496b4ca01-703x1024_1863125063593fb4f8d6877-703x1024.jpg" alt="" width="703" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_14992810625914496b4ca01-703x1024_1863125063593fb4f8d6877.jpg 703w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_14992810625914496b4ca01-703x1024_1863125063593fb4f8d6877-206x300.jpg 206w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_14992810625914496b4ca01-703x1024_1863125063593fb4f8d6877-392x571.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 703px) 100vw, 703px" /><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-213640" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/n-oscar_105348943359144997a6682_1744416177593fb4f4cc04e.jpg" alt="" width="750" height="750" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/n-oscar_105348943359144997a6682_1744416177593fb4f4cc04e.jpg 750w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/n-oscar_105348943359144997a6682_1744416177593fb4f4cc04e-150x150.jpg 150w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/n-oscar_105348943359144997a6682_1744416177593fb4f4cc04e-300x300.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/n-oscar_105348943359144997a6682_1744416177593fb4f4cc04e-392x392.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/n-oscar_105348943359144997a6682_1744416177593fb4f4cc04e-45x45.jpg 45w" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px" /></p>
<p> </p>
<p>今日Oscar位於大埔的生煎包新店開張，女友Elaine當然到場支持，仲同未來奶奶黐到實，齊齊切燒豬！Elaine透露與蕭媽媽經常都見面，因為常常在Oscar的各家食店現身，不時都會一齊去食飯。Oscar稱媽媽大讚Elaine好又乖又純品，而Elaine就表示蕭媽媽不單外表貌年輕，而且仲有一顆少女的心，比自己更少女！所以兩人相處得非常融洽，冇壓力！</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213644" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953421_157712381593fb5f5b4bdb-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953421_157712381593fb5f5b4bdb-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953421_157712381593fb5f5b4bdb-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953421_157712381593fb5f5b4bdb-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953421_157712381593fb5f5b4bdb-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953421_157712381593fb5f5b4bdb-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213645" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953420_991185783593fb5fd2a032-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953420_991185783593fb5fd2a032-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953420_991185783593fb5fd2a032-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953420_991185783593fb5fd2a032-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953420_991185783593fb5fd2a032-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953420_991185783593fb5fd2a032-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p> </p>
<p>呢日大家最關心的，當然係Oscar左手上「愛的紋身」！原來係Oscar有位做紋身師傅的朋友新店開張，問到佢有咩字母可以代表自己的人生，於是Oscar就決定紋個「E」字，將女友個名紋上身！Elaine事前並唔知道，所以又驚喜又開心！佢話估唔到Oscar平時木木獨獨，原來咁識得製造浪漫！</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213646" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953407_1622690083593fb60529a9e-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953407_1622690083593fb60529a9e-683x1024.jpg 683w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953407_1622690083593fb60529a9e-200x300.jpg 200w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953407_1622690083593fb60529a9e-768x1152.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953407_1622690083593fb60529a9e-392x588.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953407_1622690083593fb60529a9e-1050x1575.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 683px) 100vw, 683px" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213650" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953418_492668916593fb61f43db0-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953418_492668916593fb61f43db0-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953418_492668916593fb61f43db0-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953418_492668916593fb61f43db0-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953418_492668916593fb61f43db0-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953418_492668916593fb61f43db0-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p> </p>
<p>其實Oscar同Elaine都相識咗唔短時間，點解突然會擦出愛火？Oscar就話佢同Elaine過去十年間的經歷好相似，有高峰亦有低谷，大家都憑自己的努力捱到今時今日，所以兩個人非常夾！</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213677" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/-2017-06-13-6.58.14_459102880593fc6526f634-1024x596.png" alt="" width="960" height="559" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/-2017-06-13-6.58.14_459102880593fc6526f634-1024x596.png 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/-2017-06-13-6.58.14_459102880593fc6526f634-300x175.png 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/-2017-06-13-6.58.14_459102880593fc6526f634-768x447.png 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/-2017-06-13-6.58.14_459102880593fc6526f634-392x228.png 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/-2017-06-13-6.58.14_459102880593fc6526f634-1050x611.png 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/-2017-06-13-6.58.14_459102880593fc6526f634.png 1155w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<p>而Elaine就讚Oscar好成熟，欣賞對方好有拼勁，今天的成就都係佢自己一個人一切從零開始，呢種精神好吸引！兩人都已經視對方為終身伴侶，不過覺得唔一定係要好快結婚，反正仲會一齊一段好長的日子，任何困難都會一齊面對！Elaine同Oscar接受訪問時不時冧爆望實對方，由心而發的笑容特別甜美，好Sweet！</p>
<p><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213647" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953410_108102681593fb60b0b6a2-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953410_108102681593fb60b0b6a2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953410_108102681593fb60b0b6a2-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953410_108102681593fb60b0b6a2-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953410_108102681593fb60b0b6a2-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953410_108102681593fb60b0b6a2-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-213649" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953417_428992364593fb617d102f-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953417_428992364593fb617d102f-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953417_428992364593fb617d102f-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953417_428992364593fb617d102f-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953417_428992364593fb617d102f-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/tungstar5953417_428992364593fb617d102f-1050x700.jpg 1050w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
