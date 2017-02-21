綠葉女王 吳妍雅 《被告人》《Voice》連環被殺

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<p>吳妍雅自07年入行拍電影，2010就憑《啟蒙電影》贏得亞太影展最佳女配角獎，去年她開始專注拍攝電視劇，一連拍了《大撲》、《Signal》、《The Good Wife》、《拖旅行箱的女人》和《爸爸，我來伺候你》五部劇集，可說是多產女王，而今年除了《被告人》、《Voice》和《藍海傳說》外，她還會參演鄭容和、李沇熹主演的JTBC新劇《The Package》。</p>
<figure id="attachment_206926" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/02_83965309758ac191a9f6e2.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206926 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/02_83965309758ac191a9f6e2-1024x578.jpg" alt="02" width="960" height="542" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">在《被告人》入面，吳妍雅飾演車善浩情婦，出場只有兩集，就被大奸角車民浩所殺。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206927" style="width: 540px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/03_42155163958ac191d1de82.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206927 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/03_42155163958ac191d1de82.jpg" alt="03" width="540" height="316" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">《Voice》中吳妍雅演張赫老婆，頭一集就被變態殺人狂殘忍姦殺而死，同樣係被扑頭！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206928" style="width: 540px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/04_91207811558ac191e5269d.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206928 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/04_91207811558ac191e5269d.jpg" alt="04" width="540" height="304" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">早前《藍海傳說》，吳妍雅演李敏鎬惡毒繼母的年青版，雖然戲份不算多，但發揮出色，獲提名2016 SBS演技大賞幻想類電視劇女子特別演技賞。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206929" style="width: 958px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/05_39850642258ac191f37f3a.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206929 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/05_39850642258ac191f37f3a.jpg" alt="05" width="958" height="520" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">去年《Signal》中，吳妍雅飾演殺人女護士，誘拐綁架後殺害了男主角李帝勳的小學同學金允貞。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206930" style="width: 500px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/06_41092151858ac19204d5af.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206930 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/06_41092151858ac19204d5af.jpg" alt="06" width="500" height="282" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">在去年張根碩主演的古裝劇《大撲》中，吳妍雅扮演後宮奸妃「禧嬪張氏」，戲分頗多。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206931" style="width: 540px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/07_103477734158ac192154931.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206931 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/07_103477734158ac192154931.jpg" alt="07" width="540" height="304" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年《The Good Wife》中，吳妍雅扮演專業律師兼大學法學院講師李秀妍。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_206932" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/08_157266563658ac19223141d.jpg"><img class="wp-image-206932 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/08_157266563658ac19223141d-1024x556.jpg" alt="08" width="960" height="521" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">最威係2010年拍韓片《啟蒙電影》，飾演一個受家暴影響的女兒，奪得亞太影展最佳女配角獎！</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/09_117304298358ac192434657.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-206933 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/09_117304298358ac192434657-682x1024.jpg" alt="09" width="682" height="1024" /></a></p>
<p>姓名：吳妍雅 오연아 Oh Yeon Ah<br />
生日：1981.12.1<br />
身高：166cm<br />
體重：48kg</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/10_50330553458ac1925a34ff.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-206934 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/10_50330553458ac1925a34ff.jpg" alt="10" width="680" height="1020" /></a>
<p>