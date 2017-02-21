01

綠葉女王 吳妍雅 《被告人》《Voice》連環被殺

現年35歲的吳妍雅近期密密出現在《被告人》和《Voice》兩齣熱爆韓劇中，雖然都係飾演被謀殺的綠葉角色，但表現都相當搶眼，原來上月剛大結局的《藍海傳說》中，她曾演過李敏鎬繼母的年青版，仲獲提名SBS演技大賞幻想類電視劇女子特別演技賞！

