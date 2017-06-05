認吸大麻 T.O.P 寫親筆信道歉

今年2月入伍擔任義務警察的29歲BigBang成員 T.O.P (崔勝鉉)，日前驚爆涉嫌在去年10月與一名女練習生在家中吸食大麻，警方透露該名練習生今年3月因涉嫌吸食大麻被捕，之後供出T.O.P亦涉嫌吸食大麻，警方因此在今年4月展開調查， T.O.P 一度否認指控，自稱只是吸食電子煙，但其頭髮經藥檢化驗後，證實對大麻呈陽性反應，最終T.O.P承認曾吸食大麻，並寫親筆信向fans道歉。

