認吸大麻 T.O.P 寫親筆信道歉

</p>
<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<figure id="attachment_213197" style="width: 666px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213197 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2_104122623759353218dd2c4.jpg" alt="" width="666" height="741" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2_104122623759353218dd2c4.jpg 666w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2_104122623759353218dd2c4-270x300.jpg 270w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/2_104122623759353218dd2c4-392x436.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 666px) 100vw, 666px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">吸毒事件曝光後，T.O.P曾透過所屬的YG事務所承認因涉吸食大麻而被警方調查，並向大家道歉，其後YG股價即時狂跌4.62%。</figcaption></figure>
<p>與T.O.P一同吸食大麻的練習生是曾演出MBC真人騷《偉大的誕生3》的21歲練習生韓瑞希，外貌被指似《Running Man》宋智孝，曾是Jellyfish的練習生，一度有機會成為VIXX師妹團gu9udan成員，有傳她被捕時曾供稱因一直無法出道而壓力爆煲，要吸食大麻來麻醉自己。</p>
<figure id="attachment_213200" style="width: 775px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213200 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/6_9356987365935325312d60.jpg" alt="" width="775" height="960" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/6_9356987365935325312d60.jpg 775w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/6_9356987365935325312d60-242x300.jpg 242w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/6_9356987365935325312d60-768x951.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/6_9356987365935325312d60-392x486.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 775px) 100vw, 775px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">T.O.P至今未有公開露面，但就寫下親筆信，向粉絲道歉。</figcaption></figure>
<p>據警方表示，T.O.P和韓瑞希在去年10月9日至12日期間，曾在首爾龍山區的住宅內共吸食大麻和液體大麻各兩次，一共四次，不過T.O.P就否認曾吸食電子香煙形式嘅液體大麻，只承認曾吸食兩次大麻。T.O.P初被警方調查時，曾辯稱自己只是吸食電子煙，但之後警方化驗T.O.P的頭髮，證實對吸食大麻呈陽性反應，之後其他四位BigBang成員亦有接受測試，但都呈陰性反應。</p>
<figure id="attachment_213193" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213193 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/4_154848359859353210cac99-1024x760.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="713" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/4_154848359859353210cac99-1024x760.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/4_154848359859353210cac99-300x223.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/4_154848359859353210cac99-768x570.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/4_154848359859353210cac99-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/4_154848359859353210cac99-392x291.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/4_154848359859353210cac99-1050x779.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/4_154848359859353210cac99.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">21歲練習生韓瑞希外貌被指似《Running Man》宋智孝。</figcaption></figure>
<p>現時T.O.P因違《毒品管理法》，被警方不拘留起訴，而他正在服役的首爾江南警署，表示T.O.P已不適合繼續履行現時職務，因此T.O.P將會被退出宣傳團，並轉到第4機動團。T.O.P原本於明年11月退伍，若被判處1年6個月以上有期徒刑，T.O.P將會即時被強制退役。但亦有律師分析指，由於T.O.P只是初犯，可能會只處以罰款及緩刑，屆時T.O.P可以繼續服兵役。</p>
<figure id="attachment_213196" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213196 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020-150x150.jpg 150w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020-300x300.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020-768x768.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020-392x392.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020-1050x1050.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020-45x45.jpg 45w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/1_359992695935321676020.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">粉絲對T.O.P吸毒事件反應不一，有部分粉絲表示會對T.O.P不離不棄，而有粉絲稱對T.O.P失望，認為他該受到嚴懲。</figcaption></figure>
<p>日前T.O.P透過YG公司Twitter公開親筆信向公眾道歉，表示感到非常羞愧，又說：「今次事件為我的成員們、公司、粉絲、大眾以及家人帶來無可挽救的傷害，為此我願意接受任何懲罰。」而如期在大阪開騷的BigBang其餘四子，亦在台上為T.O.P向fans致歉，GD仲代表BigBang承諾：「今後不會再有同類事件發生！」</p>
<figure id="attachment_213194" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213194 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5_186987929759353212e33d6-1024x575.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="539" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5_186987929759353212e33d6-1024x575.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5_186987929759353212e33d6-300x169.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5_186987929759353212e33d6-768x431.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5_186987929759353212e33d6-392x220.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5_186987929759353212e33d6-1050x590.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/5_186987929759353212e33d6.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">除了T.O.P外，BigBang另一成員G-Dragon(右一)亦曾在2011年被檢驗出對大麻呈陽性反應，最後被判緩期起訴。</figcaption></figure>
<p>雖然T.O.P已承認曾吸食大麻，但有不少粉絲仍然力撐T.O.P，並努力搵出疑點，例如T.O.P在當兵前應該已做過體檢，以及為何在T.O.P正當兵、GD即將推出新碟前的時間公布，甚至有粉絲認為是該名女練習生蓄意陷害T.O.P等，各種陰謀論層出不窮！但亦有網民認為T.O.P至今未有公開現身道歉，只寫信及由隊友代為道歉，欠缺誠意，也未有真正承擔責任。</p>
<figure id="attachment_213198" style="width: 640px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-213198 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_10482379615935321ab1b96.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="924" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_10482379615935321ab1b96.jpg 640w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_10482379615935321ab1b96-208x300.jpg 208w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/3_10482379615935321ab1b96-392x566.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">日本有周刊曾爆出一張韓國B團T成員在酒店吸毒的照片，近日被網友瘋傳，猜測相中人正是T.O.P。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>全文完</h2>
</div>
<p>