謝霆鋒10大快歌回顧 你記得幾多首？

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;">《壞習慣》(1997年 )</span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_17791" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/VuvpCOL1hLQ?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;"> 《前前後後左左右右》(1998年)</span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_80376" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/i4ix3PGZ51c?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;">《開放日》(1998年)</span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_89447" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/D6-wIEW0-mE?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h3></h3>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;"> 《You Can’t Stop Me》(1999年)</span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_85548" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/ZBGFSljoAgw?enablejsapi=1&list=RDZBGFSljoAgw&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;"> 《400GIG》(1999年)</span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_44028" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/qsj_v36FpXQ?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<p> </p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;"> 《活著VIVA》 (2000年)</span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_29024" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/tZKFGmks6hA?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;"><strong> </strong><strong>《</strong><strong>不是定理</strong><strong>》(<strong>2000</strong><strong>年</strong>)</strong></span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_87018" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/AY0fej5xcxc?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<p> </p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;"><strong> </strong><strong>《</strong><strong>潛龍</strong><strong>勿用</strong><strong>》(<strong>2001</strong><strong>年</strong>)</strong></span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_77643" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/J3BA9CLWvmQ?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_6 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'><!-- /14112232/OS_ROS_LREC2_300x250 -->
<!--
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' style='width:300px; height:250px;background-color:#f2f2f2;'>
<script type='text/javascript'>
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1'); });
</script>
</div>
-->
<div class="gpt_ads_box" style="width:300px;">
<div class="gpt_ads_title">廣告</div>
<div class="gpt_ads_bg">
<div id='div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1' class="_gpt_display _gpt_ads" data-from="div-gpt-ad-1442812697441-1" style='height:250px; width:300px;overflow: hidden;'>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div></p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;"><strong> </strong><strong>《</strong><strong>曝光</strong><strong>》(<strong>2001</strong><strong>年</strong>)</strong></span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_16383" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/GeOMLEaeNQY?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;"><strong>《</strong><strong>第二世</strong><strong>》(<strong>2003</strong><strong>年</strong><strong> </strong>)</strong></span></h2>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_78791" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/3w6qqC27Aj8?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<p><span style="color: #3366ff;"> </span></p>
<h2><span style="color: #3366ff;">全文完</span></h2>
</div>
<p>