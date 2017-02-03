遺傳爸爸浪漫 Torres整蛋糕冧楊千嬅

圖片：Instagram
<p>日前，丁子高帶千嬅同囝囝外遊預祝老婆生日，並落重本為千嬅準備左驚喜煙花匯演，千嬅驚喜得在Instagram寫到：「<span title="已編輯">嚇一嚇⋯⋯公主變蕃薯🍠😂😂😂 」</span></p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16229065_1705117953133565_8284415147120787456_n-2_113382665358943e782d044.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-205620" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16229065_1705117953133565_8284415147120787456_n-2_113382665358943e782d044-820x1024.jpg" alt="16229065_1705117953133565_8284415147120787456_n 2" width="820" height="1024" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16123106_104620306722840_7354604785380622336_n-2_182822944458943edbcdf96.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-205624" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16123106_104620306722840_7354604785380622336_n-2_182822944458943edbcdf96.jpg" alt="16123106_104620306722840_7354604785380622336_n 2" width="750" height="937" /></a></p>
<p>到今日正日生日，丁子高凌晨在微博上戴咗鮮花和香檳的照片，他寫道：「第一次不在香港過新年，第一次帶Torres去（有點遠）的地方旅行，第一次平靜地浪漫跟老婆過生日……Happy Birthday楊千嬅，Love you！」非常浪漫！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/14591096_1248832931866545_1619712405900623872_n-2_156497070158943e8aed67e.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-205622" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/14591096_1248832931866545_1619712405900623872_n-2_156497070158943e8aed67e-1024x684.jpg" alt="14591096_1248832931866545_1619712405900623872_n 2" width="960" height="641" /></a> <a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16228887_380381792331797_5124714841117818880_n-2_197351457458943e8ed71c1.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-205623" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16228887_380381792331797_5124714841117818880_n-2_197351457458943e8ed71c1-1024x684.jpg" alt="16228887_380381792331797_5124714841117818880_n 2" width="960" height="641" /></a></p>
<p>丁子高氹得千嬅咁開心，4歲囝囝Torres都唔執輸，親手整咗個蛋糕比媽咪，千嬅收到後立即喺Instagram上載出幾張囝囝整蛋糕嘅相，留言話：「感謝•感恩•感動❤birthday cake made by Mini Ting （assisted by 姐姐）Mini Ting 話 mommy , daddy and me in the birthday cake（迷你丁話：媽咪、爹哋同我匿喺生日蛋糕裏面）😂你們能把我找出來嗎？ （明天揭曉）」雖然蛋糕有工人姐姐輔助完成，不過Torres論係打蛋、溶朱古力定係倒模，都堅持自己親力親為，絕對無偷懶。人仔細細已經整到咁靚嘅蛋糕，認真犀利！相信千嬅未食個蛋糕，已經甜到入心。</p>
<figure id="attachment_205617" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16230566_805224952951625_9029363338982719488_n-2_183321634858943c689b0be.jpg"><img class="wp-image-205617 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16230566_805224952951625_9029363338982719488_n-2_183321634858943c689b0be-1024x1024.jpg" alt="16230566_805224952951625_9029363338982719488_n 2" width="960" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">迷你丁話：媽咪、爹哋同我匿喺生日蛋糕裏面。你地又揾唔揾到？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_205618" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16464659_216930362111600_4424452970767187968_n-2_139709308258943deb5efe8.jpg"><img class="wp-image-205618 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16464659_216930362111600_4424452970767187968_n-2_139709308258943deb5efe8-1024x1024.jpg" alt="16464659_216930362111600_4424452970767187968_n 2" width="960" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Torres親手為媽咪整生日蛋糕。</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16465563_1247902345299993_380473517616922624_n-2_178751103358943dee3d1bc.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-205619" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16465563_1247902345299993_380473517616922624_n-2_178751103358943dee3d1bc-1024x1024.jpg" alt="16465563_1247902345299993_380473517616922624_n 2" width="960" height="960" /></a></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
