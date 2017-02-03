未命名-1拷貝拷貝

遺傳爸爸浪漫 Torres整蛋糕冧楊千嬅

今日2月3日係 楊千嬅 42歲正日生日，千嬅早前獲老公丁子高落重本為佢送上驚喜煙花匯演，兩公婆甜蜜到爆！正所謂有其父必有其子，今日就到4歲囝囝Torres出手，見到佢親手整咗個生日蛋糕俾媽咪，相信千嬅未食已經甜到入心！

圖片：Instagram

