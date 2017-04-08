重溫黃易《尋秦記》《大唐雙龍傳》 林峯胡定欣鬥包面

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<h3>《尋秦記》穿越劇始祖</h3>
<p>2001年《尋秦記》是古天樂進軍大銀幕前最後一部電視劇，由當年年僅21歲的新人林峯擔正做嬴政，女主角仲有郭羨妮、宣萱、滕麗名等90年代TVB女神。故事講述古天樂飾演的特警項少龍由現代穿越回戰國時代，逐步幫助林峯飾演的嬴政登位成為秦始皇，而項少龍最後就抱得郭羨妮和宣萱兩大美人一齊歸隱，可說是近年穿越劇的始祖。</p>
<figure id="attachment_209892" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/01_126071328258e77d38cf261.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209892 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/01_126071328258e77d38cf261-1010x1024.jpg" alt="01" width="960" height="973" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">當年31歲的古天樂，曾憑《尋秦記》贏得01年視帝獎項，在他身後飾演趙倩公主的雪兒，已在2010年嫁人息影。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209893" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/02_7099014558e77d3c19b87.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209893 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/02_7099014558e77d3c19b87-1024x716.jpg" alt="02" width="960" height="671" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">中印混血的雪兒當年一出道即與郭富城合拍廣告走紅，但之後只拍過《創世紀II之天地有情》和《尋秦記》兩部無綫劇，《尋秦記》入面的趙倩公主更成為她的代表作。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209894" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/03_161603986558e77d3e200a5.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209894 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/03_161603986558e77d3e200a5-1024x715.jpg" alt="4.1.1" width="960" height="670" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">當年27歲的郭羨妮飾演才女琴清，造型仙氣十足，與一身朱古力色的古天樂形成強烈對比。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209895" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/04_25893440258e77d40380f6.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209895 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/04_25893440258e77d40380f6-1024x715.jpg" alt="4.1.1" width="960" height="670" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">郭羨妮在99年和00年一連奪得港姐冠軍和華姐冠軍，01年處女出道拍《尋秦記》，即傳出在北京拍劇時曾經和古天樂雙雙失蹤16小時，相當耐人尋味。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<figure id="attachment_209896" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/05_102728199858e77d420ba81.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209896 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/05_102728199858e77d420ba81-1024x714.jpg" alt="05" width="960" height="669" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">宣萱近年仍有在港拍劇，凍齡美貌與16年前差別不大。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209897" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/06_132194355158e77d42db92c.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209897 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/06_132194355158e77d42db92c-1024x716.jpg" alt="06" width="960" height="671" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">當年宣萱飾演的烏廷芳在劇中經歷坎坷，既被江華飾演的嫪毐污辱，之後又被人囚禁試藥，幸最終仍嫁予項少龍，大團圓結局。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209898" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/07_183612584658e77d461a0e2.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209898 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/07_183612584658e77d461a0e2-1024x714.jpg" alt="07" width="960" height="669" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">當年25歲的滕麗名在四位女主角中最年輕，在劇中她飾演刺客善柔，一直暗戀項少龍，結局成為墨子傳人。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209899" style="width: 516px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/08_135320997158e77d48231cd.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209899 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/08_135320997158e77d48231cd.jpg" alt="08" width="516" height="746" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">當年29歲的姚瑩瑩其實只比林峯大上七年多，但已經要飾演林峯阿媽。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209900" style="width: 567px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/09_98929559058e77d49e0c33.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209900 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/09_98929559058e77d49e0c33.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2369927}}" width="567" height="400" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">出道僅兩年的林峯繼同年在《美味情緣》做楊千嬅男友後，在《尋秦記》第二次擔正要角，角色要逐漸由忠變奸，演技備受讚賞，不過其粗眉造型就被批勁娘。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<h3>《大唐雙龍傳》回到未紅前</h3>
<p>2004年《大唐雙龍傳》是TVB首部內地全實景拍攝的電視劇，故事講林峯飾演的寇仲和吳卓羲飾演的徐子陵由街頭小混混一路闖蕩至名震天下，最後寇仲身死，徐子陵攜唐寧飾演的師妃暄歸隱。劇中主角全是當年TVB力捧的新晉小生、花旦，可以一次過重溫返林峯、胡定欣等人當年的青澀包包面，未變木偶鼻前的楊怡，以及在香港「失蹤」多年的翁虹等，令人陪感懷念！</p>
<figure id="attachment_209901" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/10_181166238958e77d4b13ddc.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209901 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/10_181166238958e77d4b13ddc-1024x717.jpg" alt="10" width="960" height="672" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">林峯飾演寇仲時仍是年僅24歲的小鮮肉，而吳卓羲與林峯同歲，自98年入行後，03年首次擔正《英雄·刀·少年》男主角，同年他在《衝上雲霄》演Issac走紅，04年更憑《大唐雙龍傳》奪得TVB飛躍進步男藝員獎。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209902" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/11_49231388058e77d4d73c36.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209902 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/11_49231388058e77d4d73c36-1024x717.jpg" alt="11" width="960" height="672" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中吳卓羲周旋在胡定欣飾演的婠婠與唐寧飾演的師妃暄之間。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209903" style="width: 717px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/12_120764365158e77d4fa8bc5.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209903 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/12_120764365158e77d4fa8bc5-717x1024.jpg" alt="12" width="717" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">當年23歲的胡定欣細眼包面，經常着低胸裝扮演妖女婠婠。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209904" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/13_141625272658e77d5205198.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209904 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/13_141625272658e77d5205198-1024x717.jpg" alt="13" width="960" height="672" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">童星出身的唐寧一副童顏多年來都未有走樣。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<figure id="attachment_209905" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/14_96026443858e77d545b183.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209905 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/14_96026443858e77d545b183-1024x717.jpg" alt="14" width="960" height="672" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中林峯就左擁右抱楊怡和內地女星李倩。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209909" style="width: 750px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/15_45096752658e77d62e8551.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209909 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/15_45096752658e77d62e8551.jpg" alt="15" width="750" height="525" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">當年25歲的楊怡仍屬細鼻一族，未變木偶鼻。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209906" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/16_121739321658e77d57135dc.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209906 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/16_121739321658e77d57135dc-1024x717.jpg" alt="16" width="960" height="672" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中仲有久未露面的翁虹扮演婠婠師傅祝玉妍，服飾相當現代化。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209907" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/17_159591166258e77d592e264.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209907 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/17_159591166258e77d592e264-1024x717.jpg" alt="17" width="960" height="672" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">伍詠薇亦有份飾演寇仲、徐子陵的契媽傅君婥。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_209908" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/18_96817706758e77d5a50efc.jpg"><img class="wp-image-209908 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/18_96817706758e77d5a50efc-1024x717.jpg" alt="18" width="960" height="672" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">劇中四位主角走紅如今只得胡定欣仍留在無綫，仲成功升呢為視后。</figcaption></figure>
<p>全文完
</p></div>
<p>