重溫黃易《尋秦記》《大唐雙龍傳》 林峯胡定欣鬥包面

本港武俠小說家黃易剛於本月5日中風病逝，終年65歲，他曾寫過不少經典作品，其中由無綫拍成電視劇的《 尋秦記 》和《大唐雙龍傳》最為港人熟悉。雖然這兩部劇集並無跟足原著，但亦曾風靡全港，仲捧紅過當年好多小生和花旦，包括林峯、吳卓羲、楊怡、胡定欣等，此外劇中仲有不少上個年代女神郭羨妮、宣萱、雪兒和翁虹等演出，成為無數港人的集體回憶！

