復古變時興 上半年大人氣「 阿甘鞋 」

近期掀起復古風熱潮，不論是上身打扮或是波鞋方面通通都追求復古味濃的單品。要說到復古球鞋，怎能不提由1972誕生至今仍相當受歡迎的「 阿甘鞋 」Cortez呢？鞋身修長的設計，再加上簡約、樸素的配色，易襯得來又夠經典！
<p class="p1">當走在潮流尖端的G-Dragon也穿「阿甘鞋」時，你又怎能沒有一對傍身呢？大人款的Cortez夠型，童裝細細隻一樣夠得意。潮爸潮媽入手給自己之餘，當然也要入手給BB，以Cortez作親子裝簡直冇得輸。</p>
<blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 658px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-version="7">
<div style="padding: 8px;">
<div style="background: #F8F8F8; line-height: 0; margin-top: 40px; padding: 62.5% 0; text-align: center; width: 100%;"></div>
<p style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 8px; overflow: hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text-align: center; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap;"><a style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none;" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BTzLlm8ge8m/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by 권지용 (@xxxibgdrgn)</a> on <time style="font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px;" datetime="2017-05-07T17:35:15+00:00">May 7, 2017 at 10:35am PDT</time></p>
</div>
</blockquote>
<h2 class="p1">即睇男、女裝「 阿甘鞋 」</h2>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_5_2083675953594a494496eef.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_5_2083675953594a494496eef.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_5" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Classic%20Cortez%20Leather%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F807471-102%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_6_1461948833594a494d98551.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_6_1461948833594a494d98551.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_6" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Classic%20Cortez%20Leather%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F749571-414%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_4_697994969594a49553e9b5.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_4_697994969594a49553e9b5.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_4" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Classic%20Cortez%2015%20Nylon%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F749864-011%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_9_689550394594a496200228.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_9_689550394594a496200228.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_9" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Classic%20Cortez%20Leather%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F876873-700%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_8_1369597906594a496d73a9b.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_8_1369597906594a496d73a9b.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_8" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Classic%20Cortez%20SE%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F902801-002%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_7_659836780594a4975d5d75.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_7_659836780594a4975d5d75.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_7" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Classic%20Cortez%20Prem%20QS%20TZ%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F898088-100%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<h2 class="p1">即睇童裝「阿甘鞋」</h2>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_1_41959565594a497f25e8a.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_1_41959565594a497f25e8a.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_1" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Cortez%20Basic%20SL%20(TDV)%20%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F904769-101%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_2_1127983246594a4987dbf40.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_2_1127983246594a4987dbf40.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_2" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Cortez%20Basic%20SL%20%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F904767-400%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_3_64403320594a4991e6e4f.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/cortez_3_64403320594a4991e6e4f.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="Click即入手_Cortez_3" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P2%20Nike%20Cortez%20Ultra%20(GS)%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F905111-001%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>Click即入手</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<p>售賣點：<a href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:P1%20P1%20NIKE%20%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2F%E9%98%BF%E7%94%98%E9%9E%8B%2F/destination:http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fcortez_collection%2Fshoe%2Flist.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">NIKE online store</a>
