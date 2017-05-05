陳柏宇 孖未婚妻英國晒幸福

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<h2>陳柏宇 符曉薇 英國影婚照</h2>
<p>早前Jason與Leanne出發到英國影結婚相，兩人都係以白衫示人，一同在機場接受傳媒訪問。兩人表示想去當地影一啲比較生活化的結婚相，希望比較有玩味，所以唔會着禮服！Leanne又稱當地天氣好凍，所以唔會性感示人。不過重點係兩人接受訪問期間真係sweet到爆，時而十指緊扣時而攬攬，邊講邊深情對望，羨煞旁人啊！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/tungstar5936247_1917064842590c2285c0006.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211294" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/tungstar5936247_1917064842590c2285c0006-683x1024.jpg" alt="" width="683" height="1024" /></a> <img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211296" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/tungstar5936245_750793079590c228f1c37c-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/tungstar5936236_2117266907590c2289a6689.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211295" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/tungstar5936236_2117266907590c2289a6689-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="640" /></a></p>
</div>
<h2>社交網站放閃</h2>
<p>Jason與Leanne的英國之旅長達十日，除咗其中兩日影相外，其餘時間都係圍去玩！兩人近日喺IG都有上載合照，可見佢哋笑得非常燦爛非常甜蜜，網民紛紛留言讚佢哋好有夫妻相！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18251866_137927496749519_843663556984438784_n_570450691590c22aee25b8.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211300" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18096307_1851049251816785_4944753439377719296_n_1287617631590c22b104359-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" /><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211299" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18251866_137927496749519_843663556984438784_n_570450691590c22aee25b8-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="960" /></a></p>
<p>當然都有單人靚仔相~</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18161680_533900910331869_1739860048672194560_n_1984779172590c22b2e510c.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211301" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18161680_533900910331869_1739860048672194560_n_1984779172590c22b2e510c-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" /></a></p>
<p>Jason身在英國都不忘唱歌俾fans聽！</p>
<blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 658px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="7">
<div style="padding: 8px;">
<div style="background: #F8F8F8; line-height: 0; margin-top: 40px; padding: 28.10185185185185% 0; text-align: center; width: 100%;"></div>
<p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px;"><a style="color: #000; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none; word-wrap: break-word;" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BTqlyonh41g/" target="_blank">雖然我而家身處英國，但係我條天線四通八達, 收風知道香港過去幾日天氣好好俾大家享受假期； 點知今日一要返工，個天就係咁喊喇! 真係夾都冇咁準，今日送上呢首歌夠晒應景，高票當選嘅… 晴天陰天雨天。 係時候聽歌啦, 唱完呢首算係還咗債㗎喇… 雖然我都好想繼續唱…. #CoverMeUpSonyMusicHK</a></p>
<p style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 8px; overflow: hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text-align: center; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap;">JasonChan（@ckw720）分享的貼文 於 <time style="font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px;" datetime="2017-05-04T09:31:04+00:00">2017 年 5月 月 4 2:31上午 PDT</time> 張貼</p>
</div>
</blockquote>
</div>
<p>去旅行，食大餐，當然都唔少得一大班朋友的合照！不過網民都深深明白，最搶鏡都係Jason同Leanne！</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18161883_1233456223420365_4486056902169460736_n_342640314590c3673e1600.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211308" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18298448_1651133761582069_7209420567059890176_n_1294160954590c36720635a-834x1024.jpg" alt="" width="834" height="1024" /></a></p>
<p>Leanne喺IG上載的美食照，真係睇到小婦流晒口水……</p>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18299506_1887155401553639_8005646360583864320_n_1134931384590c2391e2e6b.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211303" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18299506_1887155401553639_8005646360583864320_n_1134931384590c2391e2e6b-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" /></a><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18161586_479427125733222_8187979426084945920_n_425150681590c22b4dfe65.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-211302" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/18161586_479427125733222_8187979426084945920_n_425150681590c22b4dfe65-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" /></a></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
</div>
<p>