陳柏宇 孖未婚妻英國晒幸福

歌手 陳柏宇 (Jason) 與女友符曉薇 (Leanne) 拍拖六年，今年終於拉埋更窗，決定7月2日在九展舉行婚禮！早前兩人出發到英國影結婚相，喺機場接受訪問全程sweet爆，真係睇見都覺得幸福！呢對準夫妻現時喺英國happy緊，喺社交網站上載唔少靚相，網民見到紛紛留言讚好！

