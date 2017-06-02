韓國女神6月來港對撼

</p>
<h3>朴信惠 主題曲冧fans</h3>
<p>現年27歲的朴信惠出道14年，已有多部人氣代表作，包括《原來是美男》、《繼承者們》、《愛上Pinocchio》和《Doctors》等，今個月朴信惠即將在香港舉行以「Flower of Angel」作主題的亞洲巡迴粉絲見面會，並在會上獻唱多首歌曲，包括其所主演劇集的主題曲和插曲等，此外尚有和fans合照以及送簽名海報的遊戲環節等，近距離狂冧fans！</p>
<figure id="attachment_212938" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-212938 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_30275564059310550de7e6-1024x584.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="548" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_30275564059310550de7e6-1024x584.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_30275564059310550de7e6-300x171.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_30275564059310550de7e6-768x438.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_30275564059310550de7e6-1050x599.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_30275564059310550de7e6-392x223.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_30275564059310550de7e6.jpg 1500w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">朴信惠今次將以香港作為其亞洲巡迴粉絲見面會的首站，之後繼續到台北、曼谷和馬尼拉等地會見fans。</figcaption></figure>
<h5>2017 朴信惠 Flower of Angel 記者會<br />
日期：2017年6月9日 (星期五)<br />
時間：晚上7時<br />
地點：觀塘apm</h5>
<h5>2017 朴信惠 Flower of Angel 亞洲巡迴粉絲見面會 香港站<br />
日期：2017年6月10日 (星期六)<br />
時間：晚上8時<br />
地點：九龍灣國際展貿中心 Rotunda 3</h5>
<h3>泰妍 單拖開騷</h3>
<p>少女時代隊長泰妍自前年開始單拖出碟，今次更以個人身份舉行巡迴演唱會《PERSONA》，早前已在首爾、台北、曼谷等地完成演出，今個月就輪到飛香港開騷，原只有6月10日一場，因為逾5,000張門票在一個鐘內就火速售罄，泰妍隨即在翌日加開一場，滿足港迷。</p>
<figure id="attachment_212939" style="width: 741px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-212939 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_19090304659310552ce361-741x1024.jpg" alt="" width="741" height="1024" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_19090304659310552ce361-741x1024.jpg 741w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_19090304659310552ce361-217x300.jpg 217w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_19090304659310552ce361-768x1062.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_19090304659310552ce361-392x542.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_19090304659310552ce361-1050x1451.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/02_19090304659310552ce361.jpg 1300w" sizes="(max-width: 741px) 100vw, 741px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">泰妍曾單拖推出過《I》、《Why》和《My Voice》等專輯，橫掃各大音樂排行榜。</figcaption></figure>
<h5>TAEYEON solo concert “PERSONA” in HK<br />
日期：2017年6月10及11日 (星期六及日)<br />
時間：晚上7時(6月10日)、晚上5時(6月11日)<br />
地點：亞洲國際博覽館10號館</h5>
<h3>EXID 熱舞襲港</h3>
<p>韓國女團EXID近年因成員Hani大跳〈UP &Down〉盆骨舞而在網上爆紅，她們亦將在今個月首度來港舉行亞洲巡迴粉絲見面會，幾位女神仲會逐一同持VIP門票的fans近距離擊掌，以及在台上表演勁歌熱舞，辣㷫全場fans！</p>
<figure id="attachment_212940" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-212940 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_21326894059310554c410f.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="720" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_21326894059310554c410f.jpg 960w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_21326894059310554c410f-300x225.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_21326894059310554c410f-768x576.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_21326894059310554c410f-72x54.jpg 72w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/03_21326894059310554c410f-392x294.jpg 392w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">EXID率智因患病暫時要停工休息，剩下四位成員日前就攞住寫有中文字句的紙牌同香港fans打招呼，誠意滿分！</figcaption></figure>
<h5>EXID Asia Tour in HK 2017 記者會<br />
日期：2017年6月16日 (星期五)<br />
時間：晚上7時<br />
地點：荃新天地1期花園廣場</h5>
<h5>EXID Asia Tour in HK 2017 粉絲見面會<br />
日期：2017年6月17日 (星期六)<br />
時間：晚上7時30分<br />
地點：九龍灣國際展貿中心StarHall</h5>
<h3>Hyukoh 大熱樂隊</h3>
<p>除了一眾女神外，韓國人氣熱爆的獨立樂隊Hyukoh亦即將來港舉行一連兩場的專場音樂會。以23歲主唱吳赫名字命名的Hyukoh自2014年開始出道後，迅速以獨特曲風走紅，連IU都曾自認是其fans。今年4月他們剛推出首張正規專輯《23》，其中更收錄了他們第一首中文歌〈Wanli 萬里〉。</p>
<figure id="attachment_212941" style="width: 960px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-212941 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_181231381259310556c02f9-1024x682.jpg" alt="" width="960" height="639" srcset="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_181231381259310556c02f9-1024x682.jpg 1024w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_181231381259310556c02f9-300x200.jpg 300w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_181231381259310556c02f9-768x512.jpg 768w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_181231381259310556c02f9-392x261.jpg 392w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_181231381259310556c02f9-1050x700.jpg 1050w, http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/04_181231381259310556c02f9.jpg 1600w" sizes="(max-width: 960px) 100vw, 960px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Hyukoh去年底亦曾來港出席Clockenflap香港音樂及藝術節作演出，大受好評，相中左二為吳赫。</figcaption></figure>
<h5>Hyukoh Live in HK<br />
日期：2017年6月21及22日 (星期三及四)<br />
時間：晚上7時30分<br />
地點：九龍灣國際展貿中心地下Music Zone</h5>
