韓國女神6月來港對撼

近日踏入6月初夏，有不少韓國人氣 女神 都紛紛來港會fans，其中《Doctors》女神朴信惠以及少女時代隊長泰妍就選擇在同一日開騷，實行正面對撼，狂吸fans！

