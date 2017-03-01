001

韓風密密吹 男神女神輪流襲港

今個月將有眾多韓星密密襲港，當中包括男團ASTRO、少女時代成員Yuri和徐玄，仲有金在中、朴海鎮、Super Junior圭賢及Running Man成員等，將男女fans一網打盡！

