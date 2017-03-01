韓風密密吹 男神女神輪流襲港

<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<h3>3月2、3日 ASTRO 全團小鮮肉</h3>
<figure id="attachment_207392" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/a1_9102430258b69a58a274e.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207392 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/a1_9102430258b69a58a274e-1024x683.jpg" alt="A1" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">出道僅一年多的ASTRO去年曾推出多張迷你專輯，他們六位成員最細只有16歲，個個青春無敵，今次首度來港，會先後舉行簽名會和演唱會，fans當然不容錯過！</figcaption></figure>
<h5>活動名稱：ASTRO 1st Show in Hong Kong簽名會<br />
日期：2017年3月2日 (星期四)<br />
時間：下午5時<br />
地點：鑽石山荷里活廣場一樓明星廣場</h5>
<h5>活動名稱：ASTRO 1st Show in Hong Kong<br />
日期：2017年3月3日 (星期五)<br />
時間：晚上8時<br />
地點：旺角麥花臣場館</h5>
<p> </p>
<h3>3月11日 少女時代Yuri、徐玄 狂跳Fing髮舞</h3>
<figure id="attachment_207393" style="width: 768px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/b1_126355409358b69a5a96643.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207393 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/b1_126355409358b69a5a96643.jpg" alt="B1" width="768" height="375" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Yuri和徐玄在活動上會大跳歌曲〈Secret〉中的Fing髮舞，狂Fing一把飄逸秀髮！</figcaption></figure>
<h5>活動名稱：Pantene X 少女時代Yuri、徐玄香港見面會<br />
日期：2017年3月11日 (星期六)<br />
時間：下午2時<br />
地點：香港銅鑼灣希慎廣場一樓中庭</h5>
<h3>3月11日 金在中 復出後首來港</h3>
<figure id="attachment_207394" style="width: 979px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/c1_213474195058b69a5b9d140.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207394 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/c1_213474195058b69a5b9d140.jpg" alt="C1" width="979" height="606" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">去年12月30日退伍的JYJ成員金在中，近日在亞洲多個地區巡迴舉行「The REBIRTH OF J」粉絲見面會，為復出打響頭炮！</figcaption></figure>
<h5>活動名稱：2017 Kim Jae Joong Asia Tour in Hong Kong<br />
日期：2017年3月11日 (星期六)<br />
時間：晚上8時<br />
地點：亞洲國際博覽館10號館</h5>
<p> </p>
<h3>3月13日 朴海鎮 蠟像進駐山頂</h3>
<figure id="attachment_207398" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/d1_97917528558b69a852f9a6.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207398 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/d1_97917528558b69a852f9a6-1024x736.jpg" alt="D1" width="960" height="690" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">朴海鎮最近正在拍攝下月開播的新劇《Man To Man》，早前英國的蠟像製作團隊特意飛到首爾為朴海鎮進行了長達七小時的度身，本月13日他就會到山頂蠟像館為蠟像揭幕。</figcaption></figure>
<h5>活動名稱：朴海鎮蠟像揭幕禮<br />
日期：2017年3月13日 (星期一)<br />
時間：中午12時<br />
地點：香港杜莎夫人蠟像館</h5>
<p> </p>
<h3>3月17日 圭賢 入伍前最後告別</h3>
<figure id="attachment_207395" style="width: 677px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/e1_101065465058b69a5ce3ad3.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207395 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/e1_101065465058b69a5ce3ad3-677x1024.jpg" alt="E1" width="677" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">圭賢是韓國天團Super Junior的主唱之一，向來有「情歌王子」之稱，今次他首度來港舉辦個人演唱會，也是他入伍前的最後一個巡迴騷，當中以「小說家」作主題，加上圭賢甜美的聲線，為fans創造難忘的回憶。</figcaption></figure>
<h5>活動名稱：KYUHYUN SOLO CONCERT -Reminiscence of a novelist- in HONG KONG<br />
日期：2017年3月17日 (星期五)<br />
時間：晚上8時<br />
地點：亞洲國際博覽館10號館</h5>
<h3>3月17日 B1A4 玩轉音樂節</h3>
<figure id="attachment_207396" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/f1_104608647558b69a5f05062.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207396 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/f1_104608647558b69a5f05062-1024x637.jpg" alt="F1" width="960" height="597" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">與圭賢演唱會同日舉行的「香港亞洲流行音樂節2017」，至今已舉辦到第七屆，過去曾請過少女時代、勝利、INFINITE等韓國人氣歌手或組合參加表演，今年的韓國代表則有五人男子組合B1A4，對fans一樣咁吸引！</figcaption></figure>
<h5>活動名稱：香港亞洲流行音樂節2017<br />
日期：2017年3月17日 (星期五)<br />
時間：晚上7時30分<br />
地點：香港會議展覽中心5B及C展覽廳</h5>
<p> </p>
<h3>3月25日 RM 再聚香港</h3>
<figure id="attachment_207397" style="width: 700px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/g1_64736730158b69a60e31c5.jpg"><img class="wp-image-207397 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/g1_64736730158b69a60e31c5.jpg" alt="G1" width="700" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">SBS人氣綜藝節目《Running Man》經歷過去年尾的停播風波後，最終決定改版唔改人，六位成員可以繼續跑下去，今次除劉在錫外，其他五位成員宋智孝、李光洙、HaHa、金鐘國、池錫辰都一齊來港，仲會請來歌手Skull做嘉賓，近距離狂冧fans！</figcaption></figure>
<h5>活動名稱：Running Man 2017 LIVE IN HONG KONG<br />
日期：3月25日 (星期六)<br />
時間：晚上8時30分<br />
地點：亞洲國際博覽館Arena</h5>
