搲拍無綫劇搏翻身 王歌慧 入行11年 成功靠父幹

<h2>自覺唱歌難聽</h2>
<p>現年26歲、擁有33C身材的王歌慧，出生在杭州，曾就讀協同國際學校，並於公開大學修讀經濟學系。在06年16歲時她巧遇黎天王，獲簽入A Music，初時諗住做歌手，點知佢自己同黎明都覺得佢唱歌難聽又冇天份，所以只係出咗兩首歌，就冇晒下文。</p>
<figure id="attachment_208660" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/01_159119634458cbc20badeaf.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208660 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/01_159119634458cbc20badeaf-1024x683.jpg" alt="01" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">《我瞞結婚了》入面王歌慧(後排右四)和樂瞳(後排右三)都係飾演黃翠如同事兼好友，但相比起30歲的樂瞳，26歲的王歌慧竟然更加師奶味濃！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208642" style="width: 683px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/02_179902385658cbc1b2cb19f.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208642 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/02_179902385658cbc1b2cb19f-683x1024.jpg" alt="02" width="683" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">比起兩年前剛約滿A Music時，王歌慧面形和身形都脹爆咗好多。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>未成功 但有父幹</h2>
<p>之後王歌慧曾經轉型做o靚模，又自掏腰包到北京學演戲，但冇工開就冇收入，多年來王歌慧都係靠在內地做生意嘅父親俾錢供養，在A Music八年期間夾夾埋埋用咗屋企五百多萬！不過王歌慧對黎明都冇埋怨，曾經話：「Leon有開解我，佢同我講，每個人都要等，人人都等緊運到，佢都一樣要等。」咁依家拍《我瞞結婚了》多咗咁多出鏡機會，算唔算時來運到？</p>
<figure id="attachment_208658" style="width: 683px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/03_62640881658cbc20524acb.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208658 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/03_62640881658cbc20524acb-683x1024.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2216132}}" width="683" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2015年時的王歌慧33C玲瓏浮凸，加上一對白滑長腿，勁索！</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/04_158241572958cbc20831ec3.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-208659 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/04_158241572958cbc20831ec3-683x1024.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2216131}}" width="683" height="1024" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_208662" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/06_206529503558cbc283dafa8.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208662 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/06_206529503558cbc283dafa8-1024x681.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2216129}}" width="960" height="638" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">簽約A Music八年，由16歲磋跎到25歲，一直冇咩工開，但王歌慧都感謝黎明賞識，大讚A Music係「重質不重量」。</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/05_28285398558cbc1b656757_153714884058cbc9a919b8e.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-208681" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/05_28285398558cbc1b656757_153714884058cbc9a919b8e.jpg" alt="" width="712" height="917" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_208644" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/07_102546548158cbc1b8bfb8f.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208644 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/07_102546548158cbc1b8bfb8f-1024x683.jpg" alt="07" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">06年王歌慧(左二)初入黎明旗下，曾有份拍攝黎明執導、衛蘭主演的音樂特輯《緣邀知音》，飾演杜汶澤手下的神秘少女。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208645" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/08_121265863758cbc1bc3ed60.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208645 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/08_121265863758cbc1bc3ed60-1024x483.jpg" alt="08" width="960" height="453" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">06、07年先後唱過單曲〈聽說〉和〈大話精〉，仲租埋法拉利同林寶堅尼拍MV，不過連王歌慧都覺得自己唱歌難聽，惟有轉行做o靚模。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208646" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/09_134942673858cbc1be87544.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208646 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/09_134942673858cbc1be87544-1024x768.jpg" alt="09" width="960" height="720" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">當年19歲時的王歌慧瓜子面口，眼大大，雖然有啲baby fat，但都好好波。</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/10_197788118958cbc28612d1b.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-208663 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/10_197788118958cbc28612d1b-680x1024.jpg" alt="10" width="680" height="1024" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_208664" style="width: 680px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/11_176537815458cbc28903898.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208664 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/11_176537815458cbc28903898-680x1024.jpg" alt="11" width="680" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">初入o靚模界的王歌慧青春無敵，唔介意大sell其33C身材。</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/12_115682224558cbc28beaa85.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-208665 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/12_115682224558cbc28beaa85-680x1024.jpg" alt="12" width="680" height="1024" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_208666" style="width: 683px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/13_203172859658cbc28e8bb4d.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208666 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/13_203172859658cbc28e8bb4d-683x1024.jpg" alt="13" width="683" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">09年，王歌慧殺入《美女廚房》，挑戰美少女廚神大賽，挾「黎明新女」之名，成功奪冠！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208667" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/14_132974374958cbc290e5068.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208667 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/14_132974374958cbc290e5068-1024x683.jpg" alt="14" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">對住黃秋生、方力申等前輩，王歌慧一啲都冇怯場，玩得勁high！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208668" style="width: 680px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/15_33042620158cbc293482c0.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208668 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/15_33042620158cbc293482c0-680x1024.jpg" alt="15" width="680" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">節目中王歌慧仲表演柔道，由蘇民峰扮「色狼」，任王歌慧狂撻！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208647" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/16_876984858cbc1c145342.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208647 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/16_876984858cbc1c145342-1024x627.jpg" alt="16" width="960" height="588" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年王歌慧仲有份做光良〈店小二〉和〈清水〉的MV女主角。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208669" style="width: 683px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/17_135968620058cbc2ae5bc47.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208669 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/17_135968620058cbc2ae5bc47-683x1024.jpg" alt="17" width="683" height="1024" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">雖然一直紅唔起，但王歌慧同A Music一班同事都勁friend，同Janice Man、衛蘭出入時都手拖手。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208648" style="width: 950px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/18_65089654458cbc1c2df097.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208648 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/18_65089654458cbc1c2df097.jpg" alt="18" width="950" height="712" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">衛蘭同應昌佑仲幫王歌慧慶祝生日。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208649" style="width: 368px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/19_213742376658cbc1c42a19d.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208649 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/19_213742376658cbc1c42a19d.jpg" alt="19" width="368" height="490" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">王歌慧仲有個細佬，兩人年齡相差不大，感情勁好。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208650" style="width: 480px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20_118788595658cbc1c547d6d.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208650 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20_118788595658cbc1c547d6d.jpg" alt="20" width="480" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">喺A Music冇工開嘅日子，王歌慧得閒就玩吓狗，或者入廚整吓蛋糕。</figcaption></figure>
<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/21_94922866158cbc1c67ff74.jpg"><img class="alignnone wp-image-208651 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/21_94922866158cbc1c67ff74.jpg" alt="21" width="490" height="366" /></a></p>
<figure id="attachment_208653" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/23_196445540858cbc1c9317fa.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208653 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/23_196445540858cbc1c9317fa-1024x1024.jpg" alt="23" width="960" height="960" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">得閒仲會打吓拳、做吓瑜伽！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208654" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/24_89890386258cbc1cbe3d9b.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208654 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/24_89890386258cbc1cbe3d9b-1024x576.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2216127}}" width="960" height="540" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">到2012年，王歌慧開始拍港視劇，其中《驚異世紀》每集都有不同造型，每集都有驚喜，特別係女鬼造型，驚嚇度爆燈！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208655" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/25_121613232658cbc1ce6db4f.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208655 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/25_121613232658cbc1ce6db4f-1024x576.jpg" alt="25" width="960" height="540" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">着起女警制服的王歌慧，搞乜鬼咁似劉玉翠嘅？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208656" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/26_157731781758cbc1d056cf0.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208656 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/26_157731781758cbc1d056cf0-1024x576.jpg" alt="26" width="960" height="540" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">其中一集扮大學生，其實拍攝時王歌慧都只係得22歲，扮大學生先係最入型入格！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208657" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/27_191388579558cbc1d242a2a.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208657 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/27_191388579558cbc1d242a2a-1024x576.jpg" alt="27" width="960" height="540" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">另一集扮殘爆護士look，認真大犧牲！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208638" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/28_104108005458cbc1abc2315.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208638 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/28_104108005458cbc1abc2315-1024x576.jpg" alt="28" width="960" height="540" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">扮索秘書，一樣得！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208639" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/29_42800556358cbc1adeff23.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208639 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/29_42800556358cbc1adeff23-1024x613.jpg" alt="{"IPTC-DATA":"NMG","data":{"photoID":2216128}}" width="960" height="575" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">之後在《來生不做香港人》扮演社運女神Lennon，向陳巧文致敬，曾經在網上大熱過，可說是王歌慧的代表作。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208640" style="width: 640px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/30_196349539258cbc1afec548.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208640 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/30_196349539258cbc1afec548.jpg" alt="30" width="640" height="853" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">王歌慧同梁小冰做過唔少對手戲，梁小冰都大讚佢係「最有前途新人」，只不過係「新」足咁多年啫！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208641" style="width: 368px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/31_21463111458cbc1b14e6bb.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208641 size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/31_21463111458cbc1b14e6bb.jpg" alt="31" width="368" height="490" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">同年在《第二人生》，王歌慧扮演神秘少女Angel，做番靚女造型。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_208670" style="width: 960px;" class="wp-caption alignnone"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/32_111311066758cbc2b0970b3.jpg"><img class="wp-image-208670 size-large" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/32_111311066758cbc2b0970b3-1024x683.jpg" alt="32" width="960" height="640" /></a><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">2012年拍完港視劇後，王歌慧近三年一直冇工開，直到2015年約滿A Music，簽約為無綫部頭合約演員，王歌慧開始做《無間音樂》主持，而拍劇暫時就只有《我瞞結婚了》和下月開播的《心理追兇》。</figcaption></figure>
<h2>全文完</h2>
