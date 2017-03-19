001

搲拍無綫劇搏翻身 王歌慧 入行11年 成功靠父幹

現正熱播的無綫劇《我瞞結婚了》中，黃翠如身邊有位老是常出現的女同事，原來是曾在黎明旗下做歌手的 王歌慧 (Emily)！06年已經簽約A Music的她只出過兩首歌，以及拍過三套港視劇，一直半紅不黑，直到2015年才轉投無綫懷抱。除了有份主持MV節目《無間音樂》，仲先後拍下《我瞞結婚了》和《心理追兇 Mind Hunter》，雖然都只係小角色，但總算有不少對白和戲分，有望成功搏翻身！

