NIKE官網3周年即送窩心小物 $699以下 黑白波鞋 精選

今時今日想買對靚波鞋都至少要一千蚊才有交易，雖然外型夠靚仔，不過一不小心整污糟真的心都痛埋！如果想買對平平地、外型又不俗的波鞋用來粗着，不妨考慮下以下5對$699就能入手的波鞋，懶人最愛的Slip-on又有，運動風、Casual款又有，實有一款合你心意。適逢NIKE Online Store三周年，現凡入手任何產品都會有驚喜小禮物，買鞋之餘又有驚喜收，簡直是兩倍開心！
text-bo photo-NIKE
</p>
<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>$699以下 黑白波鞋 精選</h2>
<p>除了三周年驚喜外，NIKE官網同時進行另一個送禮優惠，只要買滿$799即送你一個NIKE Tote bag、筆袋、記事簿、鉛筆同萬字夾，如此齊全的文具套餐，最啱學生哥開學用之餘，返工人士同樣啱用！</p>
<p><strong>1. NIKE ROSHE TWO</strong></p>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/04_620497796599687bf045a4.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/04_620497796599687bf045a4.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="按此入手Roshe Two_04" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:OS%20P2%20NIKE%20ROSHE%20TWO%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2Fnike-699%E7%B2%BE%E9%81%B8%2F/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F844656-003%2Fdetail.htm" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>按此入手Roshe Two</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<p><strong>2. NIKE DUALTONE RACER</strong></p>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/05_358646299599687c7e8e17.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/05_358646299599687c7e8e17.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="按此入手Dualtone Racer_05" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:OS%20P2%20NIKE%20DUALTONE%20RACER%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2Fnike-699%E7%B2%BE%E9%81%B8%2F/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F918227-100%2Fdetail.htm" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>按此入手Dualtone Racer</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<p><strong>3. NIKE AIR MAX VISION</strong></p>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/03_443127984599687c4ef40e.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/03_443127984599687c4ef40e.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="按此入手Air Max Vision_03" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:OS%20P2%20NIKE%20AIR%20MAX%20VISION%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2Fnike-699%E7%B2%BE%E9%81%B8%2F/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F918230-400%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>按此入手Air Max Vision</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<p><strong>4. NIKE SB BLAZER VAPOR TXT</strong></p>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/02_1199452390599687bc168ab.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/02_1199452390599687bc168ab.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="按此入手SB Blazer Vapor TXT_02" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:OS%20P2%20NIKE%20SB%20BLAZER%20VAPOR%20TXT%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2Fnike-699%E7%B2%BE%E9%81%B8%2F/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F902663-101%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>按此入手SB Blazer Vapor TXT</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<p><strong>5. NIKE APTARE LW</strong></p>
<div class="tag_img tagshow"><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/01_1916786667599687c1eb2f3.png"><img class="aligncenter size-full" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/01_1916786667599687c1eb2f3.png"></a><div class="tag_box"><ul><li class="tag_item regist_item"><a class="fbpx_nikeShoes" data-category="文章" data-action="image_tag_box_click" data-label="按此入手Aptare LW_01" data-value="" href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:OS%20P2%20NIKE%20APTARE%20LW%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2Fnike-699%E7%B2%BE%E9%81%B8%2F/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fproduct%2F918350-400%2Fdetail.htm%3FpdpRecommend%3Dfalse%26preSkuCode%3D" target="_blank" class="image_tag_click"><span>按此入手Aptare LW</span></a></li></ul></div><a href="javascript:;" class="tagshowbtn"><span class="fa fa-tag"></span></a></div>
<p><strong>售賣點：</strong><a href="http://prf.hn/click/camref:1100lxLi/pubref:OS%20P1%20NIKE%20http%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientalsunday.hk%2F%E6%9C%80%E6%96%B0%E5%A8%9B%E8%81%9E%2Fnike-699%E7%B2%BE%E9%81%B8%2F/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com.hk%2Fman%2Ftop_picks%2Flist.htm%3Fintpromo%3DPNTP" class="fbpx_nikeShoes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">NIKE online store</a>
</div>
<p>