Rap盡社會百態 回味農夫10首金曲

組合 農夫 兩位成員陸永與C君(鄭詩君) 不經出道11年，兩人轉數快又有鬼馬口才，近年不論是劇氣、電影還是做主持都有兩人的蹤影，去年更在無綫旅遊節目《Do姐去shopping》中與鄭裕玲(Do姐) 成為最佳拍檔，成功入屋！但正正因為農夫百足咁多爪，反而漸令人忘記佢哋係唱歌出身。其實農夫創作的歌曲題材極廣，由風水到股市到教育都有，以親民貼地的方式道出社會大小事，現在一齊回味農夫10首金曲，識rap一齊rap！

閱讀全文

廣告

最新娛樂資訊

廣告

熱門文章

廣告

最新文章