Rap盡社會百態 回味農夫10首金曲

<p><a href="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/car_8383_990a_francis_23319118858b53e5c713d3.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-207297" src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/car_8383_990a_francis_23319118858b53e5c713d3-819x1024.jpg" alt="" width="819" height="1024" /></a></p>
<h1>〈456Wing〉(2006)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_82260" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/d5xmBJpXmmQ?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈愛似林一峰 〉(2006)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_63059" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/HhWzgegjO7Y?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈風生水起〉(2007)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_73415" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/2RDVEDwaOZg?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈學海無涯〉(2007)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_57423" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/OnKF2H_RsdY?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈全民皆估〉(2007)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_44903" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/MRs2BKj-5O0?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈舉高隻手〉(2008)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_73600" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/b7-o2JqLzVk?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈偉大航道〉(2010)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_44130" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/MqgNqS1fd9Q?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈我要打多支〉(2010)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_58677" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/wr4m5lZcgZE?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈問題兒童〉(2010)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_53546" width="960" height="748" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/CWg2ihamQqQ?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h1>〈好彩分手〉(2015)</h1>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe id="_ytid_15851" width="960" height="568" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/_JgP_Aq6Smw?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&showinfo=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&wmode=opaque&vq=&controls=2&&wmode=transparent" frameborder="0" type="text/html" class="__youtube_prefs__" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen ></iframe></div></p>
<h2>全文完</h2>
