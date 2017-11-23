nm_featureimage_template_19063554445a05cabebea6c (1)

賣飛佛帶領潮流尖啄 吳卓羲化身「闊腳褲之鬼」

吳卓羲經常擔任警匪片的主角，警察角色的形象深入民心，但更令小編印象深刻相信是每套劇集相似的造型，均是窄身上衣加上闊直腳牛仔褲。更意想不到的是吳卓羲戲裡戲外都以相似的形象視人。
一於睇吓闊腳褲之鬼——吳卓羲的時尚觸覺。

原文：新Monday Photo-東星娛樂 、新傳媒資料庫

