賣飛佛帶領潮流尖啄 吳卓羲化身「闊腳褲之鬼」

原文：新Monday Photo-東星娛樂 、新傳媒資料庫
</p>
<div class="_page_ _page_2 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h2>吳卓羲的時尚觸覺</h2>
<p>不論你高矮肥瘦，穿上窄腳褲可以顯瘦或把腳變得更修長。身高一米八以上的吳卓羲，卻不太認同。熱愛自由不愛束縛的他總愛穿上闊直腳褲，到底他是不享受貼身的觸感，還是下身有更過人之處呢？</p>
<figure id="attachment_523864" style="width: 575px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523864 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-9.40.19_4646744645a05ab2e7b69b.png" alt="吳卓羲" width="575" height="1146" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">諗住吳卓羲係戲裡先會著直腳褲，點知做訪問時佢亦係同樣，呢啲咪專一囉！</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_523863" style="width: 574px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523863 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-9.40.08_14474623945a05ab2b60b47.png" alt="吳卓羲" width="574" height="812" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">睇佢跳得幾自在！</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_3 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_523896" style="width: 574px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523896 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-9.43.39_13448017045a05abf4d463d.png" alt="" width="574" height="802" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">若對闊腳褲沒甚印像，這張衝上雲宵2的劇照就足以說明了。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_523920" style="width: 570px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523920 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-9.51.07_1899215395a05adb757975.png" alt="" width="570" height="1261" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">闊腳褲絕對不是長褲的專利，看看吳卓羲如何著岀Hip Hop 味道，Yo!</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_4 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_523921" style="width: 768px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523921 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-9.54.35_17282616595a05ae84ebce9.png" alt="" width="768" height="1043" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">吳卓羲身體力行，以行動為你解説穿上直腳褲的自在</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_523922" style="width: 541px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523922 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-9.57.09_406777075a05af1d8ace3.png" alt="" width="541" height="1031" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">看他對香港地面清潔程度一臉信心的樣子，就知地下的潔淨程度無阻他穿上拖晒地的闊腳褲。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_5 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<p>不要以為闊腳或直腳褲可以隨便配襯，其實箇中另有一門學問。</p>
<figure id="attachment_523923" style="width: 401px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523923 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.12.08_18103648535a05b2ac3baea.png" alt="" width="401" height="1146" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">吳卓羲以病人裝闊腳褲曲線呼籲社會多點關注病人。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_523924" style="width: 455px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523924 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.11.24_4971588305a05b2fe642c7.png" alt="" width="455" height="875" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">TVB 式病人服裝</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_6 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_523925" style="width: 460px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523925 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.17.52_2894829765a05b3f478339.png" alt="" width="460" height="936" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">能夠駕馭一件皮褸才稱得上真男人。至於這個Outfit…「上身真男人，下身去晨運」。</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_523926" style="width: 458px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523926 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.20.18_15334027145a05b48d85804.png" alt="" width="458" height="974" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">藝人岀埠一定需要帶同一系列的日用品以保持最佳形象，小編有理由相信，一切日用品都妥當地放於褲內。褲腳咁闊一定有不少收納空間。</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_7 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_523958" style="width: 456px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523958 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.23.46_16794676795a05b55d86fb7.png" alt="" width="456" height="1053" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">相信這個穿搭是對Boxing 拳手致敬，以及加強對小腿的保護，以免岀Event 受傷。</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-523959 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/200407141733233161991523_7106553855a05b66d8e698.jpg" alt="" width="455" height="667" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_8 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_523965" style="width: 452px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523965 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.31.49_17635888245a05b74609ce5.png" alt="" width="452" height="1044" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">啡色皮製褸款，灰闊腳爛牛，加上拳手式全天候保護波鞋，不知為何跟家中的梳化有點似。</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-523968 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.33.45_5088496985a05b81a17822.png" alt="" width="637" height="346" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_9 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_523970" style="width: 567px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523970 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.37.19_20730930315a05b88d122e3.png" alt="" width="567" height="1226" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">馬戲團小丑式的西裝為吳卓羲添上一點玩味，好想叫佢扭個氣球俾我，又或者俾三個蘋果佢拋下！！！</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class=" wp-image-523971 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/8ent_3699818295a05b9d62d871.jpg" alt="" width="693" height="767" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_10 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_523998" style="width: 432px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-523998 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.50.03_3632933015a05bbee6a7e1.png" alt="" width="432" height="991" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">闊身剪裁的白Tee，加上黑瀨屎褲，一看下去的感覺很像天燈。</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="wp-image-523999 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/200211161409308880510920_5052220805a05bbf135b49-e1510325254932.jpg" alt="" width="437" height="524" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_11 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_524000" style="width: 471px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-524000 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-10.55.51_5445112435a05bd0f6bcc0.png" alt="" width="471" height="1162" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">不知道穿上透視裝的吳卓羲有沒有跟陳展鵬交流時裝心得呢？</figcaption></figure>
<p><div class='video-container'><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmpwentertainment%2Fvideos%2F1601484406571080%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe></div></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_12 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_524002" style="width: 535px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="size-full wp-image-524002" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-11.10.46_20113587505a05c05d014fe.png" alt="" width="535" height="1096" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">間條闊褲加對Boot，仲唔係扮漢堡神偷？</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-524003 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-11.08.54_5163203385a05c08b58c07.png" alt="" width="565" height="821" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_13 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h3>小窄腳系列</h3>
<p>雖然吳卓羲獨愛闊腳褲，但他都鮮有穿上修身的配襯。</p>
<figure id="attachment_524006" style="width: 572px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-524006 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-11.15.29_20371878685a05c1a0881ab.png" alt="" width="572" height="1233" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">全紅西裝加上紅披肩，約加上白佈景，一定十足十紅Aces。</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-524008 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-11.15.29_17919671615a05c466bc031.png" alt="" width="572" height="1091" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_14 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_524009" style="width: 564px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-524009 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-11.28.39_9636339185a05c48d7652e.png" alt="" width="564" height="1198" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">善用垃圾膠袋系列。</figcaption></figure>
<p><img class="alignnone wp-image-524010 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/14926891131_20547523875a05c53014c7a.jpg" alt="" width="746" height="1003" /></p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_15 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_524015" style="width: 583px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-524015 size-full" src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-10-11.41.33_2438446795a05c79b00c57.png" alt="" width="583" height="1126" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">十字於日常生活或遊戲中均代表受傷或求傷站，放於卓羲那個位置不知又代表什麼呢？</figcaption></figure>
<figure id="attachment_524577" style="width: 582px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-524577 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/200606151058353302930638_12028084165a09b821ae8c4.jpg" alt="" width="582" height="2306" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">攝於2008 年，卓羲穿上他最愛的直腳褲</figcaption></figure>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_16 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<figure id="attachment_524578" style="width: 581px" class="wp-caption alignnone"><img class="wp-image-524578 size-full " src="http://imgs.nmplus.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/-2017-11-13-11.26.57_12266386815a09b8a6493b8.png" alt="" width="581" height="1228" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">接近十年後的2017年，卓羲仍舊穿起他心愛的直腳褲。</figcaption></figure>
<p>卓羲很長情 Be like 卓羲。</p>
<p>一口氣睇晒以上多張穿搭圖，相信大家都對闊腳褲的配襯方式有一定概念，這個秋冬季不妨一試，襯岀個自由的味道。</p>
</div>
<div class="_page_ _page_17 ">
<div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin:8px 0px;'data-type='all'></div></p>
<h3>延伸閱讀：<a href="http://www.orientalsunday.hk/%e6%bd%ae%e8%81%9e/%e5%a8%98%e5%a8%985%e5%8f%a5%e9%9b%a3%e8%81%bd%e9%81%8e%e7%b2%97%e5%8f%a3%e8%aa%aa%e8%a9%b1/">一日係兵一世都係兵 娘娘5句難聽過粗口嘅說話</a></h3>
<p><img src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/soilder_758986155a0abc3e1266e.png" alt="" width="601" height="315" /></p>
<h3>延伸閱讀：<a href="http://www.orientalsunday.hk/%E6%BD%AE%E8%81%9E/%E6%A9%8B%E5%94%94%E6%80%95%E8%88%8A%E6%9C%80%E7%B7%8A%E8%A6%81%E5%8F%97-%E3%80%8C%E6%80%A7%E4%BA%A4%E8%BD%89%E9%81%8B%E3%80%8D%E5%90%88%E7%85%A7model%EF%BC%9A%E4%BD%A2%E5%91%83%E6%88%91%E5%94%94/">橋唔怕舊最緊要受 「性交轉運」合照Model：收咗佢500蚊</a></h3>
<p><img src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/20171011_cr__-_148786255159de3b36b7f3a.jpg" alt="" width="601" height="360" /></p>
<h3>延伸閱讀：<a href="http://www.orientalsunday.hk/%E6%BD%AE%E8%81%9E/hj2q%E5%8F%88%E5%87%BA%E4%BA%8B%EF%BC%81%E6%89%93%E5%B7%A5%E4%BB%94send%E9%8C%AFj%E5%9C%96%E5%8E%BB%E5%A4%A7group/">HJ2Q又出事！打工仔send錯J圖去大Group</a></h3>
<p><img src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/20171009_ch__1-_edited-6_meitu_1_199337331659dc4bd93ffe7.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="317" /></p>
<h3>延伸閱讀：<a href="http://www.orientalsunday.hk/%E6%BD%AE%E8%81%9E/%E6%83%B3%E8%B2%B7%E6%A8%93%E4%BD%A0%E5%85%88%E8%A6%81%E6%9C%89%E4%B8%80%E5%80%8B%E5%A5%B3%E6%9C%8B%E5%8F%8B/">月入$25,000地盤佬金句：想買樓你先要有一個女朋友</a></h3>
<p><img src="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/lai3_12082752545a03d40242cff.png" alt="http://imgs.orientalsunday.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/lai3_12082752545a03d40242cff.png" width="600" height="317" /></p>
<p>
</p></div>
<p>