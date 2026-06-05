天文台,特別天氣提示,冰雹警告

下午05時15分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出冰雹警告市民應提高警覺

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於今日下午5時15分發出特別天氣提示，預料本港短期內可能受冰雹影響。市民應留意天氣變化，並採取必要的安全措施。

冰雹可能對戶外活動及交通造成影響，建議市民避免在露天環境逗留，並將易碎物品移至安全地方。此外，駕駛人士應減速行駛，並注意路面情況。

天文台將密切監察天氣變化，並適時更新相關資訊。市民可透過天文台網站或手機應用程式獲取最新消息，確保安全。

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