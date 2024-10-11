天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告 上午01時00分天文台特別天氣提示：香港部分地區遭遇大雨 天文台發出特別天氣提示

香港天文台於今日凌晨1時發出特別天氣提示，受一道雲雨帶影響，本港部分地區目前正經歷大雨。市民應密切留意最新天氣報告及相關警告，並採取適當措施保持安全。由於雨勢可能導致道路濕滑及能見度低，建議市民出行時加倍小心，避免不必要的外出。此外，低窪地區的居民應注意防範可能出現的積水情況，並隨時關注排水系統的狀況，以免發生水浸。天文台將持續監測天氣狀況，並會更新警告及預報。

撰文：編輯部圖片來源：香港天文台

