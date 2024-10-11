上午01時00分天文台特別天氣提示：香港部分地區遭遇大雨 天文台發出特別天氣提示

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc\u4eca\u65e5\u51cc\u66681\u6642\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u53d7\u4e00\u9053\u96f2\u96e8\u5e36\u5f71\u97ff\uff0c\u672c\u6e2f\u90e8\u5206\u5730\u5340\u76ee\u524d\u6b63\u7d93\u6b77\u5927\u96e8\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\u53ca\u76f8\u95dc\u8b66\u544a\uff0c\u4e26\u63a1\u53d6\u9069\u7576\u63aa\u65bd\u4fdd\u6301\u5b89\u5168\u3002\u7531\u65bc\u96e8\u52e2\u53ef\u80fd\u5c0e\u81f4\u9053\u8def\u6fd5\u6ed1\u53ca\u80fd\u898b\u5ea6\u4f4e\uff0c\u5efa\u8b70\u5e02\u6c11\u51fa\u884c\u6642\u52a0\u500d\u5c0f\u5fc3\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u4e0d\u5fc5\u8981\u7684\u5916\u51fa\u3002\u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u4f4e\u7aaa\u5730\u5340\u7684\u5c45\u6c11\u61c9\u6ce8\u610f\u9632\u7bc4\u53ef\u80fd\u51fa\u73fe\u7684\u7a4d\u6c34\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u96a8\u6642\u95dc\u6ce8\u6392\u6c34\u7cfb\u7d71\u7684\u72c0\u6cc1\uff0c\u4ee5\u514d\u767c\u751f\u6c34\u6d78\u3002\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u5c07\u6301\u7e8c\u76e3\u6e2c\u5929\u6c23\u72c0\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u6703\u66f4\u65b0\u8b66\u544a\u53ca\u9810\u5831\u3002