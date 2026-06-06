天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告

上午09時20分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出特別天氣提示廣泛地區短期內可能有大雨

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於今日上午9時20分發出特別天氣提示，指出短期內香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，並留意最新的天氣資訊。

由於大雨可能引發突發性水浸，市民應避免前往低窪地區及河道附近，並確保排水系統暢通。駕駛人士應減速慢行，注意路面濕滑情況。

天文台將密切監察天氣變化，並適時更新相關資訊。市民可透過天文台網站或手機應用程式獲取最新消息，並採取必要的安全措施。

熱門文章

 