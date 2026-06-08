天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告

下午07時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台預警未來一兩小時廣泛地區可能有大雨

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於2026年6月8日晚上7時正發出特別天氣提示，警告未來一至兩小時內，香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，留意最新天氣資訊。

天文台提醒市民，若需外出，請攜帶雨具並注意路面濕滑，避免前往低窪地區或容易水浸的地方。此外，駕駛人士應減速駕駛，保持安全車距，以應對可能的突發情況。

市民可透過天文台網站或手機應用程式獲取最新的天氣更新，並根據情況調整行程安排，確保安全。

熱門文章

 