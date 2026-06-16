天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告

上午11時50分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台預警香港廣泛地區未來一兩小時可能有大雨

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於今日上午11時50分發出特別天氣提示，指出未來一兩小時內，香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，並採取必要的防範措施。

天文台提醒市民，若需外出，請攜帶雨具並注意路面濕滑，避免在低窪地區逗留，以防突發水浸。此外，駕駛人士應減速駕駛，保持安全車距，確保行車安全。

市民可留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並根據情況調整行程安排。如遇緊急情況，請立即聯絡相關部門尋求協助。

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