天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告

下午06時25分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台預警未來一兩小時廣泛地區或有大雨

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於2026年6月26日晚上6時25分發出特別天氣提示，警告未來一至兩小時內，香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，並採取必要的安全措施。

天文台提醒市民，外出時應攜帶雨具，並留意最新的天氣資訊。駕駛人士需特別小心路面濕滑，避免高速行駛。此外，低窪地區的居民應注意可能出現的水浸情況，並提前做好防範措施。

請密切留意天文台的最新更新，並根據天氣情況調整行程安排，以確保安全。

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