天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告

下午01時15分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出特別天氣提示香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於今日下午一時十五分發出特別天氣提示，預計未來一至兩小時內，香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，並留意最新的天氣資訊。

天文台提醒市民，強降雨可能導致低窪地區出現水浸情況，外出時需注意安全，避免前往容易水浸的地點。此外，駕駛人士應減速行駛，保持安全車距，以防道路濕滑引發交通事故。

市民可透過天文台網站或手機應用程式獲取最新的天氣更新，並採取必要的防範措施以保障自身安全。

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