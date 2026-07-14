天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告

上午04時20分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出特別天氣提示香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於2026年7月14日早上4時20分發出特別天氣提示，預計未來兩至三小時內，香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，並採取必要的安全措施。

天文台提醒市民在大雨期間避免前往低窪地區及河道附近，以防突發水浸。駕駛人士應注意道路濕滑，減速行駛以確保安全。此外，市民應留意最新的天氣報告，並準備好雨具以應對可能的惡劣天氣。

請密切留意天文台的進一步更新，並遵循相關指引以保障自身安全。

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