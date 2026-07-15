天文台,特別天氣提示,大雨警告

上午09時30分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出特別天氣提示香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於今日上午9時30分發出特別天氣提示，警告未來一至兩小時內香港廣泛地區可能受大雨影響。市民應提高警覺，並採取必要的安全措施。

天文台提醒市民，強降雨可能導致低窪地區出現水浸情況，駕駛人士需注意道路安全，避免駛入積水路段。此外，戶外活動人士應留意天氣變化，並考慮暫停或推遲活動。

市民可透過天文台網站或手機應用程式獲取最新的天氣資訊，並密切留意相關警告信號的更新。

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