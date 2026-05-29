天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

下午10時00分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告市民需注意安全

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年5月29日晚上10時正發出強陣風警告，提醒市民需提高警覺。預料強陣風吹襲香港，可能對戶外活動及交通造成影響。市民如身處室外，請儘快前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。

此外，建議市民檢查家中窗戶及門戶是否牢固，避免因強風導致損壞。駕駛人士應特別留意道路情況，減速行駛並保持安全距離。天文台將密切監察天氣情況，並適時更新最新資訊。

請市民留意天文台的進一步公告，並採取必要的防範措施以確保安全。

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