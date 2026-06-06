天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

上午09時10分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告市民應立即採取安全措施

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於今日上午9時10分發出強陣風警告，提醒市民香港正受強陣風吹襲。根據天文台的最新資料，戶外環境可能存在危險，尤其是空曠地區和高地。市民如身處室外，應立即前往安全地方躲避，以確保自身安全。

天文台呼籲市民留意周圍環境，避免靠近臨時搭建物或樹木，並確保家中窗戶緊閉以防風力影響。駕駛人士亦需格外小心，尤其是在橋樑或高架道路上行駛時。請密切留意天文台的最新天氣更新，並採取必要的防範措施。

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