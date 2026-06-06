天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

下午06時40分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告請市民留意安全

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於今日下午6時40分發出強陣風警告，預料強陣風吹襲香港。市民如身處室外，請儘快前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。建議市民避免在高地或空曠地區逗留，並確保家中窗戶及門戶緊閉，以減少風力可能造成的損害。

此外，駕駛人士應特別留意道路安全，避免因強風導致車輛失控。天文台將密切監察天氣情況，並適時更新相關資訊。請市民保持警覺，並留意最新的天氣報告。

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