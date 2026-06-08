天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

上午12時40分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告市民應立即採取安全措施

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於香港時間2026年6月7日晚上11時40分發出強陣風警告，提醒市民注意即將來襲的惡劣天氣。預料強陣風將影響香港，可能對戶外活動及交通安全構成威脅。市民如身處室外，應儘快前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。

天文台呼籲市民保持警覺，避免在強風期間進行危險活動，並確保家中窗戶及門戶緊閉。駕駛人士需特別留意道路安全，減速行駛並避免駛近高風速地區。請密切留意最新天氣消息，並遵從相關指引以保障自身安全。

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