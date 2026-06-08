天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

上午09時25分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告市民應盡快尋求安全地方

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年6月8日上午9時25分發出強陣風警告，提醒市民注意即將來臨的惡劣天氣。預料強陣風吹襲香港，可能對戶外活動及行人安全構成威脅。市民如身處室外，應儘快前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。

天文台建議市民避免進行高空或海上活動，並確保家中窗戶及門戶關閉牢固。駕駛人士應特別留意道路情況，避免因強風導致的突發危險。請密切留意天文台的最新天氣消息，並採取必要的防範措施以保障自身安全。

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