天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

下午05時11分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告市民應立即採取安全措施

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於今日下午5時11分發出強陣風警告，提醒市民注意即將來臨的惡劣天氣。預料強陣風將影響香港，可能對戶外活動構成威脅。市民如身處室外，應立即尋找安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。

天文台建議市民檢查家中窗戶是否關閉並加固鬆散物品，以防被強風吹走。此外，駕駛人士應特別留意道路狀況，避免駛近海邊或高地區域。

請密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並遵從相關安全指引，確保自身及家人安全。

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