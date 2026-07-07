天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

下午12時20分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告請市民留意安全

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年7月7日中午12時20分發出強陣風警告，預料強陣風吹襲大嶼山及新界西部地區。市民如身處室外，請儘快前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。

根據天文台的預測，受影響地區可能出現突如其來的強風，對行人及戶外活動構成危險。建議市民避免在高地或空曠地區逗留，並確保窗戶及門戶緊閉，以減少風力對室內的影響。

請市民密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並採取必要的防範措施以保障自身安全。

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