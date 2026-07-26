天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

下午06時50分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告籲市民遠離危險地區

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於2026年7月26日18時50分發出強陣風警告，預料強陣風吹襲香港東部水域、香港南部水域及島嶼。市民應提高警覺，避免前往受影響地區。

如身處室外，請儘快尋找安全地方躲避，避免在空曠地區逗留，並遠離樹木及臨時搭建物。駕駛人士應特別留意道路情況，減速行駛以確保安全。

天文台將密切監察天氣變化，並適時更新相關資訊。市民可透過天文台網站或手機應用程式獲取最新消息，並採取必要的防範措施。

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