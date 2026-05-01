天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風警告

上午12時15分 天文台特別天氣提示：天文台發出強陣風警告請市民留意安全

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於2026年5月21日凌晨零時十五分發出強陣風警告，預料強陣風吹襲香港。市民如身處室外，請儘快前往安全地方躲避，以免受到強風影響。建議避免在高空或空曠地區逗留，並確保家中窗戶緊閉以防風力損害。

此外，駕駛人士需特別留意道路安全，尤其是在橋樑及高地等容易受強風影響的地區。請保持警覺，減速行駛，並避免突然轉向。天文台將密切監察天氣情況，並適時更新警告。市民可透過天文台網站或手機應用程式獲取最新資訊。

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