下午03時50分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強陣風警告 請市民提高警覺並採取安全措施

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc2025\u5e749\u670818\u65e5\u4e0b\u53483\u664250\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u5f37\u9663\u98a8\u8b66\u544a\u3002\u9810\u6599\u5f37\u9663\u98a8\u5439\u8972\u9999\u6e2f\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u89ba\uff0c\u4e26\u63a1\u53d6\u9069\u7576\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u63aa\u65bd\u3002\u82e5\u60a8\u8eab\u8655\u5ba4\u5916\uff0c\u8acb\u5118\u5feb\u524d\u5f80\u5b89\u5168\u7684\u5730\u65b9\u8eb2\u907f\uff0c\u4ee5\u514d\u53d7\u5230\u5f37\u98a8\u7684\u5f71\u97ff\u3002 \u5f37\u98a8\u53ef\u80fd\u6703\u5c0d\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\u548c\u4ea4\u901a\u9020\u6210\u5f71\u97ff\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u907f\u514d\u5728\u9732\u5929\u5730\u65b9\u9017\u7559\uff0c\u4e26\u78ba\u4fdd\u7a97\u6236\u548c\u9580\u6236\u7dca\u9589\u3002\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u61c9\u7279\u5225\u5c0f\u5fc3\uff0c\u6ce8\u610f\u8def\u9762\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u6e1b\u901f\u884c\u99db\u3002\u8acb\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u7684\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u8cc7\u8a0a\uff0c\u4e26\u9075\u5f9e\u6709\u95dc\u90e8\u9580\u7684\u6307\u5f15\uff0c\u4ee5\u78ba\u4fdd\u81ea\u8eab\u5b89\u5168\u3002